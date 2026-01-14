Louisiana Women Start Off Weekend Road Set in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Louisiana Women's Basketball team begins a two-game road trip in Sun Belt play on Thursday, January 15, meeting Arkansas State at 7:00 p.m. in the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The Ragin' Cajuns (1-15, 0-6 SBC) and Red Wolves (14-4, 5-1 SBC) kick off their season series with Thursday’s matchup. Live coverage is available on ESPN+ and The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.

On the road for the first time since mid-December, this week’s trip also includes a stop in Monroe on Saturday, January 17 for a rematch with ULM that is slated to begin at Noon.

Louisiana recently completed a five-game homestand on January 10. The Ragin’ Cajuns last road outing came on December 20 at Southern Miss.

The Ragin’ Cajuns defense rebounded last week, limiting ULM and Texas State to at or below 20 field goal makes and a combined 36 percent shooting. A Warhawks rally in the final five minutes – after trailing entirely before then – and the Bobcats working around 26 turnovers created by the UL defense kept the search for the first SBC win of the season going.

Louisiana’s defense faces a formidable foe on Thursday in an ASU offense that averages 84.0 points in SBC play. Conversely, the Ragin’ Cajuns have not yet surpassed 60 points in league play and average 52.8 points.

Freshman Amijah Price has risen to the forefront as the team’s leading scorer following the recent homestand. She scored double figures four times including her SBC-play best 24 vs. South Alabama, closing the homestand with an 18.0 points per game average.

Louisiana’s roster features the top two scoring freshmen in the SBC: Price (12.9 ppg) and Imani Daniel (11.8). Price has provided a scoring boost off the bench in 15 of her 16 contests while Daniel leads in offensive (39) and defensive (63) rebounds and eclipsed the century mark for overall rebounds on Saturday.

The Red Wolves, coming off their first SBC loss suffering an 86-64 setback at Troy on Saturday, had reeled off 11 straight wins prior to falling at Troy. The reigning SBC Tournament champions rank No. 3 nationally in 3-pointers made per game with eight players having recorded double figures led by Mia Tarver’s 44.



GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (1-15, 0-6 SBC) at ARKANSAS STATE (14-4, 5-1 SBC)

Date/Time: Thursday, January 15, 2026 / 7:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Jonesboro, Ark.

Arena: First National Bank Arena (10,038)

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Dawson Eiserloh

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Brad Bobo (pxp), Carol Halford (analyst)

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [stats.statbroadcast.com]

Social Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [x.com] | #GeauxCajuns

Series Record: Arkansas State leads, 55-28

In Jonesboro: Arkansas State leads, 28-10

Streak: ASU +2

Last Meeting: ASU 62-49, 1/23/25 (Lafayette, La.)

BOUNCE PASSES



Louisiana plays its first road game since mid-December.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were home the previous five games from December 29 through January 10.

The last road outing came on December 20 at Southern Miss.

The trip to Jonesboro starts a two-game road trip that includes a rematch at ULM on Saturday.

UL seeks to enter the win column in SBC play after hard-luck defeats to ULM and Texas State last week.

It's the first of two matchups with ASU. The Red Wolves visit the Cajundome on February 21.

ASU swept the season series last year including a narrow overtime win in Jonesboro.

The Cajuns have had success shutting down three-point teams, previously holding Morehead State and Southern Miss, teams averaging eight-plus triples per game, to a combined nine triples.

UL limited Southern Miss, a three-point threat like ASU, to a 4-of-27 (.148) showing on December 20.

The SBC's top two scoring freshmen are Ragin’ Cajuns: Amijah Price (13.3) and Imani Daniel (11.9).

(13.3) and (11.9). Amijah Price averaged 18.0 points on the recent five-game homestand, scoring double figures four times including her SBC-play best 24 vs. South Alabama.

averaged 18.0 points on the recent five-game homestand, scoring double figures four times including her SBC-play best 24 vs. South Alabama. Imani Daniel has scored double figures nine of the past 12 games. She led UL in scoring both times vs. Texas State with 20 and 16 points.

has scored double figures nine of the past 12 games. She led UL in scoring both times vs. Texas State with 20 and 16 points. Imani Daniel has eclipsed 100 rebounds in her collegiate debut season, becoming the first freshman since 2018-19 (Brandi Williams) to reach the mark.

has eclipsed 100 rebounds in her collegiate debut season, becoming the first freshman since 2018-19 (Brandi Williams) to reach the mark. Southern Miss transfer Mikaylah Manley has steadily put together a team-high tying 10 double-digit games and averages 10.9 points.

has steadily put together a team-high tying 10 double-digit games and averages 10.9 points. A staple of Garry Brodhead's defense, the Cajuns rank Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (19.3), having forced foes into 20-plus miscues eight times.

defense, the Cajuns rank Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (19.3), having forced foes into 20-plus miscues eight times. UL forced a season-high 26 turnovers vs. Texas State, pressuring the Bobcats into 18 first-half miscues.

The Cajuns have shot 70 percent in free throws 10 times and rank in the SBC’s top half at 70.7 percent.

The Ragin' Cajuns group navigating the 2025-26 season is entirely new to the program – the 11-member roster consisting of eight transfers and three freshmen.

The 2025-26 season marks the arrival of a highly touted freshman class, all products from the state of Louisiana. Imani Daniel (John Curtis), Amijah Price (Woodlawn) and Arionna Patterson (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana.

(John Curtis), (Woodlawn) and (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana. Garry Brodhead also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend Temeka Johnson now serves as associate head coach while Kacie Cryer , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend now serves as associate head coach while , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Freshman Imani Daniel led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A.

led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A. Garry Brodhead is the program's all-time winningest head coach and the only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories. His career record entering Thursday’s game stands at 216-196.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter ( @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] ), Facebook (/ RaginCajunsWBB [facebook.com] ) or Instagram ( @RaginCajunsWBB [instagram.com] ) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.