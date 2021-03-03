Louisiana wins its fourth-straight, tops Tech Tuesday

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Baseball (7-2) won its fourth-straight Tuesday, beating Louisiana Tech (4-3) 7-2. The win marked the sixth time in nine games the Cajuns have scored five-or-more runs.

"We're built to travel, and built to score in different ways. We can hit doubles, we've hit home runs and tonight we stole four bases and laid down three or four bunts," said head coach Matt Deggs. "We're not one dimensional, we're two and three dimensional and we're pretty good at doing that on command. And what I mean on command is that when a situation calls for it, bang, it's done. And I'm starting to see some of that."

Ruston native C.J. Willis went 3-3 with three doubles, he drove in one run. Starting pitcher Connor Cooke (1-2) earned the win. He allowed six hits in five innings pitched, striking out five.

Louisiana plays next on Wednesday at McNeese.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel