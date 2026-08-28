Louisiana Volleyball Travels to San Marcos for Opening Weekend

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Louisiana Volleyball officially launches the program’s 50th anniversary season this weekend in San Marcos, Texas playing its matches in the Texas State Invitational inside Strahan Arena from Saturday-Sunday, August 29-30.

Louisiana is starting its sixth season with head coach Kristi Gray. The Ragin' Cajuns are slated to play once each day while in San Marcos, matching up with SEC-foe Oklahoma and former Sun Belt member Texas State.

The Ragin’ Cajuns take the court for the first time in the 2026 campaign when they face OU at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll wrap up the weekend against the host-Bobcats on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., the match televised live on the Pac-12 YouTube channel.

As a team, UL returns to the site of past SBC battles with Texas State, a member from 2013-25, which departed for the Pac-12 in July. It’s a Homecoming visit for Gray who’s a native of nearby Wimberley.

Louisiana returns 14 players from last season’s squad which turned in the best offensive performance of Gray’s tenure, setting a rally scoring era record for hitting percentage (.238) and ranking Top 3 in the SBC in kills per set. Back are offensive weapons Marlee Ervin, Grace Sweeney and Jazmine Gaston, setters Ryleigh Garis and Nene Hawkins, leading middle blocker Lindsey Henry and libero Kennedy Gustafson.

The Ragin’ Cajuns strengthened their depth with the addition of mid-semester transfers outside hitters Taylor Gaines and Lolo Lambert and opposite hitter Sarah Schnell who joined the squad in January.

Louisiana Volleyball at Texas State Invitational

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 29-30 | San Marcos, Texas (Strahan Arena)

Saturday, Aug. 29 vs. Oklahoma // San Marcos, Texas // 2:00 p.m.

Live Stats | Twitter Updates

Sunday, Aug. 30 at Texas State // San Marcos, Texas // 1:00 p.m.

Pac-12 YouTube | Live Stats | Twitter Updates

SERIES HISTORY

- Oklahoma: OU leads, 2-1 | Last match: L, 0-3 on 9/14/2019 in Norman, Okla.

Streak: OU +1

- Texas State: TXST leads, 28-5 | Last match: L, 0-3 on 9/27/2025 in San Marcos, Texas

Streak: TXST +1

SET POINTS



The sixth season of the Kristi Gray era for Louisiana Volleyball begins Saturday-Sunday, August 29-30 in San Marcos, Texas.

era for Louisiana Volleyball begins Saturday-Sunday, August 29-30 in San Marcos, Texas. The Ragin' Cajuns face off with Oklahoma and former Sun Belt foe Texas State during the season-opening weekend.

Louisiana officially kicks off the 50th anniversary season in program history (launched as a D1 program in 1976).

The Texas State Invitational weekend marks a Homecoming for head coach Kristi Gray who is a native of nearby Wimberley.

who is a native of nearby Wimberley. Louisiana has claimed one victory each of the previous three trips to San Marcos with Kristi Gray .

. The Ragin' Cajuns start the season on the road for the first time since the 2023 season.

UL and Texas State were Sun Belt Conference foes from 2013-25 prior to the Bobcats recent departure.

In contrast to the 2025 season where the Cajuns had 11 newcomers, this season's squad has 14 returning players.

Outside hitters Marlee Ervin and Grace Sweeney and opposite hitter Jazmine Gaston , are each coming off a 150-plus kills campaign.

and and opposite hitter , are each coming off a 150-plus kills campaign. Middle blocker Lindsey Henry , who posted 88 blocks in her collegiate debut last season, is leading returner on the frontline.

, who posted 88 blocks in her collegiate debut last season, is leading returner on the frontline. The 6-2 setter combo of Ryleigh Garis and Nene Hawkins returns after leading UL to the program's rally era record .238 hitting percentage in 2025.

and returns after leading UL to the program's rally era record .238 hitting percentage in 2025. Libero Kennedy Gustafson ranked Top 5 in the SBC last season with a career-best 392 digs (4.17/set).

ranked Top 5 in the SBC last season with a career-best 392 digs (4.17/set). The Ragin' Cajuns ranked Top 3 in the SBC in offense (kills per set and hitting percentage) in 2025.

In the Sun Belt Preseason Coaches' Poll, the Ragin' Cajuns were picked fourth in the West division.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX2: Head coach Kristi Gray is two wins shy of her 200th career victory as a collegiate head coach.

14: The Ragin' Cajuns return 14 members to the roster from the 2025 season.

50: Established as a D1 program in 1976, Louisiana Volleyball celebrates its 50th anniversary season in the fall of 2026.

.238: Louisiana looks to build upon the rally scoring era record setting .238 hitting percentage the offense produced in the 2025 season.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin' Cajuns open their home slate on Tuesday, September 1 vs. McNeese at E.K. Long Gym. First serve is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The matchup with the Cowgirls is immediately followed by the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic from September 3 through September 5 with UL hosting Southeastern and Memphis.

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