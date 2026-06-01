Louisiana Volleyball Sets Schedule for 2026 Season

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Volleyball has set its 2026 season schedule. The Ragin’ Cajuns host two tournaments and play a total of 14 contests at E.K. Long Gym.

Louisiana partakes in two preseason preview events: the annual Red and White Scrimmage at E.K. Long Gym on Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. and a road exhibition contest at LSU the following weekend.

The 2026 season officially begins on the road at a tournament in San Marcos, Texas the last weekend in August, then Louisiana makes its home debut on Tuesday, Sept. 1 vs. McNeese in a 6:00 p.m. match immediately followed by the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic which begins on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The Ragin’ Cajuns spend the third week of non-conference action in Tallahassee, Florida. The four-day stretch there starts with a midweek match at Florida State (Sept. 9) and then transitions to Florida A&M’s campus from Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 10-12 for a trio of tournament matches.

UL completes non-conference play within the state’s borders: visiting Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 15) and hosting the Ragin’ Cajuns Classic (Sept. 17-19). The final home tournament is highlighted by a visit from SEC-member Mississippi State, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ opening foe in the event on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6:00 p.m.

The Sun Belt Conference slate maintains the recently used format of consecutive matches against the same opponent each weekend. The Ragin' Cajuns open up conference play at Troy on September 25-26.

October begins with a four-match conference homestand at E.K. Long Gym featuring SBC series against Arkansas State (Oct. 1-2) and Louisiana Tech (Oct. 9-10). Then it’s a four-match conference road trip with visits to South Alabama (Oct. 16-17) and App State (Oct. 23-24).

A Halloween weekend series at E.K. Long Gym vs. Southern Miss (Oct. 30-31) opens the final stretch of division play which wraps up the following weekend in Monroe (Nov. 6-7). The Ragin’ Cajuns will look to capture a return to the SBC Championship Tournament during the key stretch.

Louisiana concludes conference play, and the regular season schedule, with a home series against Coastal Carolina. It’ll be the Chanticleers first visit to E.K. Long Gym since the 2019 season.

The SBC Championship Tournament returns Foley, Alabama, with the Top 5 in each division qualifying.

2026 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 15 – RED & WHITE SCRIMAGE – 2:00 p.m.

Aug. 22 – at LSU (exhibition) – 1:00 p.m.

Aug. 29 – vs. Oklahoma# – 2:00 p.m.

Aug. 30 – at Texas State# – 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 1 – McNEESE – 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 3 – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA$ – 6:00 p.m.Sept. 5 – MEMPHIS$ – 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 9 – at Florida State – 5:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sept. 10 – at Florida A&M% – 5:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sept. 11 – vs. Hampton% – 3:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sept. 12 – vs. FIU% – 12:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sept. 15 – at Southeastern Louisiana – 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 17 – MISSISSIPPI STATE& – 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 18 – UT ARLINGTON& – 6:00 p.m.Sept. 19 – JACKSON STATE& – 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 25 – at Troy* – 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 26 – at Troy* – 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 – ARKANSAS STATE* – 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 2 – ARKANSAS STATE* – 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 9 – LOUISIANA TECH* – 6:00 p.m.Oct. 10 – LOUISIANA TECH * – 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at South Alabama* – 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 17 – at South Alabama* – 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at App State* – 5:00 p.m. (CDT)

Oct. 24 – at App State* – 1:00 p.m. (CDT)

Oct. 30 – SOUTHERN MISS* – 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 31 – SOUTHERN MISS * – 2:00 p.m.

Nov. 6 – at ULM* – 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 7 – at ULM* – TBA

Nov. 13 – COASTAL CAROLINA* – 6:00 p.m.Nov. 14 – COASTAL CAROLINA * – 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 19-22 – Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament – Foley, Ala.

# - Texas State Tournament (San Marcos, Texas)

$ - Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic (Lafayette, La.)

% - Florida A&M Tournament (Tallahassee, Fla.)

& - Ragin’ Cajuns Classic (Lafayette, La.)

* - Sun Belt Conference match

Home matches in BOLD CAPS played at Earl K. Long Gym (500 E. St. Mary Blvd.)

ABOUT LOUISIANA

Louisiana (15-11, 7-9 SBC) has produced a winning overall record in four of the previous five seasons with head coach Kristi Gray who is entering her sixth season leading the program in the fall of 2026.

Last season, Louisiana displayed a balanced offense with five different players accounting for 150-plus kills and ranked Top 100 nationally and among the Top 3 in the Sun Belt Conference in kills per set (13.28) and hitting percentage (.238). As a team, the Ragin’ Cajuns recorded 50-plus kills 11 times and produced a .300-plus hitting percentage nine times.

The 18-member roster for the 2026 Louisiana Volleyball season includes 14 returners from the 2025 roster.

The 6-2 setter duo of Ryleigh Garis and Nene Hawkins, outside hitters Marlee Ervin, Grace Sweeney and Jazmine Gaston, who each produced 150-plus kills, and middle blocker Lindsey Henry who posted 88 blocks in her collegiate debut, return from a Ragin' Cajuns squad that ranked Top 3 in the SBC in offense (kills per set and hitting percentage).

The Ragin' Cajuns continue to raise the bar in fan involvement, breaking the single-season total attendance record with 9,518 fans attending across the 13-match home slate at E.K. Long Gym in the 2025 season – the third time in four years establishing a new mark. Twice during the season, a new single-match record was set: Aug. 29 vs. Texas Southern (984) and Oct. 3 vs. App State (989).



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