Louisiana Visits Akron for Round 2 of the MAC-SBC Challenge

AKRON, Ohio – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team steps out of conference play to face Akron in Round 2 of the MAC-SBC Challenge on Saturday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) in Akron, Ohio.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Zips meet for the first time in program history when they take the court at James A. Rhodes Arena. Live coverage is available on ESPN+ and The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.

Saturday’s trip to Akron completes the third edition of the MAC-SBC Challenge and puts the finishing touches on non-conference play for the 2025-26 season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-21, 1-12 SBC) are returning to the road after a brief stop back home at the Cajundome on Wednesday, starting a three-game road swing which finishes next week with a return to SBC play from Thursday-Saturday, February 12-14 at Troy and South Alabama.

Louisiana looks to break a four-game losing streak that followed the first SBC win of the season on January 21 vs. Coastal Carolina. The Ragin’ Cajuns also aim for their first road win.

Mikaylah Manley has taken charge for UL in the recent weeks, having scored in double digits six straight games including four 20-plus point efforts – most recently a career-high 27 points on Wednesday vs. ODU – to take over the team lead in scoring (12.7). She's risen into the Top 25 amongst the leading scorers in the SBC.

Akron (5-17, 2-8 MAC) carries a two-game win streak into Saturday’s contest, both victories starting off the team’s current three-game homestand which concludes with the Cajuns’ visit. Entering the week, Ni'Rah Clark and Shaena Brew had led Akron over the previous five games averaging a 14.5 and 14.2 points per contest.

Akron's starting lineup is the youngest in the Mid-American Conference this season with the Zips having started a trio of freshman in 12 contests on the campaign.



GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (2-21, 1-12 SBC) at AKRON (5-17, 2-8 MAC)

Date/Time: Saturday, February 7, 2026 / 11:00 a.m. (CST)

Site: Akron, Ohio

Arena: James A. Rhodes Arena (5,500)

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Dawson Eiserloh

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Michael Reghi (pxp), Jeff Phelps (analyst)

Live Stats: GoZips.com [gozips.com]

Social Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [x.com] | #GeauxCajuns

Series Record: First Meeting

In Akron: First Meeting

Streak: –

Last Meeting: –

BOUNCE PASSES



Louisiana completes play in the third edition of the MAC-SBC Challenge.

The matchup with Akron marks the first meeting in program history.

UL hosted Bowling Green in the first round of the MAC-SBC Challenge back on November 3.

Bowling Green scored the first nine points of the third quarter to expand its 39-37 halftime lead, separating from Louisiana after closely matched first half.

Louisiana holds a 1-4 mark all-time in the MAC-SBC Challenge, the victory on the road at Central Michigan in February 2024.

Both of UL’s previous road contests in the MAC-Challenge were decided by three points or less (CMU and NIU).

The Akron game marks the final non-conference game of the season. UL returns to SBC play Feb. 12-14 at Troy and South Alabama.

The Cajuns are starting a three-game road trip with the visit to Akron. The Troy-USA road trip follows next week.

Louisiana aims to break a four-game losing streak and capture its first road win of the season.

Mikaylah Manley has an active streak of six straight games scoring double digits. She's averaging 19.3 during the stretch.

The recent uptick in scoring has Mikaylah Manley now ranked among the Top 25 scorers in the SBC.

Mikaylah Manley leads UL with 16 double-figure scoring games including four 20-plus point efforts the past two weeks.

With 27 points Wednesday vs. ODU, Mikaylah Manley set a career-high for the second time in two weeks, topping 25 points vs. Coastal (Jan. 21).

set a career-high for the second time in two weeks, topping 25 points vs. Coastal (Jan. 21). The SBC's top two scoring freshmen are Ragin' Cajuns: Amijah Price (255 pts) and Imani Daniel (217 pts).

(255 pts) and (217 pts). Bianca Silva has handed out multiple assists all but two of the 19 games since taking over at point guard on November 25.

Bianca Silva has handed out five or more assists six times. She's Top 15 in the SBC with 67 assists.

has handed out five or more assists six times. She's Top 15 in the SBC with 67 assists. A staple of Garry Brodhead's defense, the Cajuns are near Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (17.7), having forced 20-plus miscues nine times.

defense, the Cajuns are near Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (17.7), having forced 20-plus miscues nine times. UL totaled its SBC play high of 47 rebounds at ASU paced by season-highs from Amijah Price (11), Marina Artero (9) and Kahlen Norris (7).

(11), (9) and (7). The Ragin' Cajuns group navigating the 2025-26 season is entirely new to the program – the 11-member roster consisting of eight transfers and three freshmen.

The 2025-26 season marks the arrival of a highly touted freshman class, all products from the state of Louisiana. Imani Daniel (John Curtis), Amijah Price (Woodlawn) and Arionna Patterson (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana.

(John Curtis), (Woodlawn) and (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana. Garry Brodhead also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend Temeka Johnson now serves as associate head coach while Kacie Cryer , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend now serves as associate head coach while , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Freshman Imani Daniel led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A.

led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A. Garry Brodhead is the program's all-time winningest head coach and the only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories. His career record entering Saturday's game stands at 217-202.



