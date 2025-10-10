Louisiana travels to face JMU in nationally-televised clash

LAFAYETTE – Coming off a bye week, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Harrisonburg, Va., to face James Madison in a nationally-televised contest at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, with the game televised nationally on ESPN2. Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sideline) will call the action. Fans can also listen to the broadcast on the Ragin’ Cajuns Sports Radio Network with Jay Walker (play-by-play), Cody Junot (analyst) and Dawson Eiserloh (sideline) providing commentary.

Louisiana (2-3, 1-0 SBC) rallied from a 17-point deficit midway through the third quarter, scoring five straight touchdowns in a dramatic 54-51 double overtime victory over Marshall on Sept. 27. Lunch Winfield accounted for the first five touchdowns of his collegiate career, including a game-winning, 10-yard run to earn the walk-off win.

Winfield, expected to make his first career start at quarterback, rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns while tossing a pair of fourth-quarter TDs, highlighted by a game-tying 24-yard strike to Dale Martin with 16 seconds remaining in regulation.

GAME 6 PREVIEW – Louisiana (2-3, 1-0 SBC) at James Madison (4-1, 2-0 SBC)

Location: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field (24,877) | Harrisonburg, Va.

Date/Time: Saturday, October 11 at 11 a.m. CT

TV/RADIO

TV: ESPN2

Talent: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)

Radio: Lafayette – Hot 107.9 FM; 103.3 The Goat, 1420 AM; New Orleans/Slidell – WGSO 990 AM; Worldwide – Varsity Network powered by Learfield

Talent: Jay Walker (play-by-play), Cody Junot (analyst), Dawson Eiserloh (sideline)



LIVE STATS

Available at CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com

SERIES RECORD

Overall: First meeting

KICKING OFF

• Louisiana heads to the Commonwealth of Virginia for its first-ever meeting with James Madison in a nationally-televised Sun Belt Conference battle between the 2025 divisional favorites.

LOUISIANA STORYLINES

• Louisiana closes out its SBC slate against the East Division after rallying from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat Marshall in double overtime, 54-51.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns erased a 34-20 deficit heading into the fourth quarter with three touchdowns in the final 10:16 of regulation.

• Lunch Winfield spearheaded the rally with 123 of his career-high 129 yards rushing in the final 1.5 quarters, plus overtime.

• Winfield’s five touchdowns accounted for (3 rushing, 2 passing) were the first of his career.

• Winfield is slated to make his first career start at quarterback, becoming the 14th different player to accomplish that this season.

• Winfield would become the third different player (Walker Howard/Daniel Beale) to start at quarterback this season for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

• Louisiana has seen 17 freshmen, including four true freshmen (Trenton Chaney, Brent Gordon Jr., Brek Schultz, Jakoby Isom), see playing time during the 2025 season.

• Louisiana is coming off its fourth 10-plus win season in the past six years and its seventh straight bowl appearance.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns made their fifth appearance in the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game in the seven-year history of the event.

• Two of Louisiana’s three losses during the 2025 season have come by a combined five points (14-12 to Rice; 34-31 to Eastern Michigan).

• The visit to Virginia marks the third for Louisiana since the 2021 season, claiming a win at Liberty (2021) before dropping its 2023 SBC opener at Old Dominion.

• A win would give Louisiana a 2-0 start in league play for the second consecutive year and sixth since the 2013 season.



“SHOW ME MY OPPONENT ...”

• With one of the top-ranked defensive units in all of FBS, James Madison has won three straight contests, capped by a 14-7 victory at Georgia State last weekend in Atlanta.

• The Dukes have held opponents to 2.6 yards per carry and 217.2 total yards per game on the season to rank fourth overall in FBS.

• Offensively, Wayne Knight (426 yards, 4 TDs) and Jordan Fuller (262 yards, 1 TD) have paced the JMU running game that ranks 10th among FBS programs at 241.6 yards per contest.

• Alonza Barrett III has completed 59 percent of his passes for 667 yards and four TDs for the Dukes with Knight (16 receptions), Landon Ellis (13 catches, 2 TDs) and Jaylan Sanchez (10 catches) his top targets.

• Trent Hendrick leads the JMU defense with 38 tackles and three sacks on the season.

• James Madison ranks ninth among FBS schools in passing yards allowed (137.4) and is 12th nationally in rushing defense (79.8).

THE LOUISIANA-JMU SERIES

• Louisiana and James Madison meet for the first time on the gridiron.

• The Dukes are the last of the SBC’s 14 schools that the Ragin’ Cajuns have faced.

WHAT’S ON TAP

• Louisiana opens the second half of the 2025 season on Saturday (October 18) when it hosts SBC West Division rival Southern Miss for Homecoming at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

• Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+.