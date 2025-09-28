Louisiana Tops Texas State in Sun Belt Opener

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team used its multiple scoring options to its advantage and captured a 3-1 win (25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 26-24) over Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference opener on Friday, September 26 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

Seven different players scored at least five kills led by a match-high 17 kills from senior opposite hitter Cailin Demps who was joined in double figures by Grace Sweeney with 14 kills and Harley Krause with 10 kills.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (9-2, 1-0 SBC) produced more kills than Texas State (5-7, 0-1 SBC) in every set, ending the night with a commanding 63-47 edge.

UL finished with a .244 hitting percentage, sitting at .300-plus until surviving a defensive tussle in the fourth set.

Demps provided the heavy lifting early with 13 kills over the first two sets meanwhile Krause provided a game-changing performance at the outside hitters’ slot with all 10 of her kills coming after the Bobcats evened the match.

Louisiana won for the third time in its past four appearances at the always hostile Strahan Arena – all led by head coach Kristi Gray. The Ragin’ Cajuns handed the Bobcats their first Sun Belt opening defeat since 2017.

HOW IT HAPPENED

An early 4-0 run, capped off by Demps’ first two kills of the contest, pulled UL ahead 5-2 in Set 1 and they never trailed. The Ragin’ Cajuns piled up 17 kills, led by six from Demps whose final two of the frame helped the visitors open up a 19-18 lead.

Texas State used a late run in Set 2, erasing a 17-13 deficit to forge a 20-all tie before winning in extra points to even the match.

Louisiana used the serve of Kennedy Gustafson to build out an 8-2 lead in the opening stages of Set 3. After the Bobcats drew even at 13-all, Demps’ 15th kill of the night reclaimed the lead for good. Krause then supplied four kills of her own as the Cajuns maintained the edge, the latter preserving separation at 20-18.

Both sides made scoring runs in Set 4, the Cajuns racing to a 10-5 lead before the Bobcats rallied into a 13-all tie. A combo block from Chelsea Gilmore and Krause kept the Cajuns ahead at 15-13, but another Texas State rally flipped the lead.

With UL trailing 21-18, Sweeney scored a critical kill to keep the Bobcats from a late four-point lead then moments later served the hosts into back-to-back miscues that forged a 22-all tie. Gilmore and Demps threw up a block for the upper-hand at 24-23, then back-to-back kills from Krause closed out extra points.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana and Texas State conclude the two-match Sun Belt Conference series at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas on Saturday, September 27 with first serve scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

The Ragin’ Cajuns take aim at the series sweep and the program’s first 2-0 SBC start since 2020.

A live broadcast of the match is available on ESPN+ while live stats can be accessed at CajunStats.com.

