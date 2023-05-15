Louisiana to Start NCAA Postseason Journey in Baton Rouge

LAFAYETTE – No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball received its assignment for the program's 24th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament on Sunday, May 14 when it was revealed during the Selection Show that the squad was placed into the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La.

Scheduled for Friday-Sunday, May 19-21, the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional will feature No. 10 national seed LSU (40-15), Louisiana (46-13), Omaha (32-15) and Prairie View A&M (30-18).

Action in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional begins on Friday (May 19) with Louisiana and Omaha at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+ followed by LSU and Prairie View A&M at 5:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The winner of the regional will play the winner of the NCAA Seattle Regional which features No. 7 national seed Washington (38-12), Minnesota (37-17), McNeese (44-14) and Northern Colorado (26-21) in the super regional round the following week for a trip to the Women's College World Series scheduled for June 1-9 in Oklahoma City.

Louisiana, the Sun Belt Conference's regular season and tournament champions for the fourth consecutive completed season (2019, 2021-23), secured its spot in collegiate softball's premier postseason event by capturing the league's automatic bid on Saturday, May 13 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Sam Landry carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Lauren Allred ended a scoreless stalemate in the fourth inning with a solo home run in the 1-0 win over Marshall that completed a three-game undefeated run to the SBC Tournament title. It marked Louisiana's 18th overall SBC Tournament title in the 23-year history of the event.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Louisiana carries a season-high 12-game winning streak and has won 22 of its past 25 games dating back to April 1.

It's the 32nd appearance overall in the past 33 editions of the NCAA Tournament for the nationally recognized program. Since 1990, the Ragin' Cajuns have missed the NCAA's postseason event only once (1998).

LOUISIANA SOFTBALL NCAA POSTSEASON FACTS

Louisiana's 32 NCAA Tournament appearances rank eighth (8th) in NCAA history.

Louisiana is just one of seven schools to play in the NCAA Tournament every year since 2000. The list includes: Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA and Washington.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 71-42 all-time in the NCAA Regional round, including a 37-15 mark in claiming regional championships and advancing to the super regional round in seven of the previous 14 appearances (2008-19, 2021-22).

The program's all-time overall record in the NCAA Tournament stands at 83-65, representing the 13th-most wins in NCAA history.

Louisiana has advanced to Championship Sunday of a NCAA Regional in each of its last 14 appearances (2008-19, 2021-22).

Louisiana makes it 10th trip overall to Baton Rouge for the NCAA Regional Round since the 2000 season, and the third time (2018, 2021, 2023) in five postseason trips in the Gerry Glasco era.

era. The Ragin' Cajuns previously captured NCAA Regional titles in Baton Rouge in 2008, 2010 and 2013. The squad finished as runner-up at Tiger Park in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

TICKET INFO

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Tuesday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT).

Tickets can be purchased through the LSU Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 960-8587 or (225) 578-2184 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (CDT) or online at www.LSUtix.net [lsusports.evenue.net]. All tickets will be sent via mobile delivery.

For more information on tickets including prices, visit the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Tournament Central at www.lsusports.net/23sbregional [lsusports.net].

BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 19

Game 1: (3) Omaha vs. (2) Louisiana – 2:00pm // ESPN+

Game 2: (4) Prairie View A&M vs. (1) LSU – 5:00pm // SEC Network

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner – 12:00pm

Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser – 2:30pm

Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs Game 4 Winner – 5:00pm

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs Game 5 Winner – 1:00pm

Game 7: (if necessary) G6 Winner vs. G6 Loser – 3:30pm

