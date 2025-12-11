Louisiana to face USC in 2026 non-conference clash

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football will travel to face the University of Southern California in a nonconference game during the 2026 season, the Louisiana Department of Athletics announced on Thursday.

The matchup, which marks the first-ever meeting between the programs, is scheduled for September 12, 2026, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Additional game details, including kickoff time and broadcast information, will be announced at a later date.