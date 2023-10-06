Louisiana, Texas State Set For Sun Belt West Division Showdown

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns return to Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday when it faces Texas State in a nationally-televised West Division showdown at Cajun Field.

Kickoff is slated for a 2:30 p.m. start with the game televised live on ESPNU with Roy Philpott (PXP), Roddy Jones (Analyst) and Taylor McGregor (Sideline) on the call.

Fans in the Lafayette area can listen to the call of Jay Walker (PXP), Gerald Broussard (Analyst) and Cody Junot (Sideline) on Hot 107.9 FM, 103.3 The Goat, KPEL 1420 AM or worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

The Louisiana Department of Athletics will honor all U.S. Armed Forces members as part of Louisiana Salutes with a variety of promotions during Saturday’s game.

Fans will have the opportunity to write a letter to an active service member at the Russo Park Family Tailgate. All submissions will be entered to win a Ragin’ Cajuns branded tailgate setup of a tent and lawn chairs.

All active duty, retired, and families of POWs will have the ability to secure free tickets through Vet Tix.

The first 1,000 veterans and active-duty military members attending the game can show their military ID at the east side Grab and Geaux station and receive a free Budweiser brand beer courtesy of Schilling Distributing and Sodexo.

All Armed Forces members and current student veterans will be honored throughout the game, along with a special recognition of the POW Chair located in the North Endzone.

A swearing-in ceremony for new recruits will be conducted at halftime while Louisiana’s Pride of Acadiana Band will have a military-themed halftime show.

Louisiana (3-2, 0-1 SBC) returns to the friendly confines of Cajun Field where it has posted a 26-5 record since 2018 and is officially 4-0 all time against Texas State (4-1, 1-0 SBC).

The Ragin’ Cajuns rank among the national leaders in sacks with Jordan Lawson leading the team with 4.0 on the season.

Zeon Chriss will make his third start of the season at quarterback for Louisiana and comes off a 14-for-25 performance with a pair of touchdown passes last week at Big 10 opponent Minnesota.

GAME 6 PREVIEW – Louisiana (3-2, 0-1 SBC) vs. Texas State (4-1, 1-0 SBC)

Stadium/Location: Cajun Field (41,426); Lafayette, La.

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO

TV: ESPNU

Talent: Roy Philpott (PXP), Roddy Jones (Analyst), Taylor McGregor (Sideline)

Local Radio: Hot 107.9-FM, The GOAT 103.3, KPEL 1420 AM, Varsity Network

Talent: Jay Walker (PXP), Gerald Broussard (Analyst), Cody Junot (Sideline)

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Louisiana leads, 9-0

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 4-0

In San Marcos: Louisiana leads, 5-0

Streak: Louisiana +9

First Meeting: Louisiana, 48-24 – 10/5/2013 in Lafayette

Last Meeting: Louisiana, 41-13 – 11/26/2022 in San Marcos

LOUISIANA HOSTS TEXAS STATE IN KEY SUN BELT WEST MATCHUP

• The Ragin' Cajuns return to the friendly confines of Cajun Field as they take on Texas State at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

• Louisiana looks to keep its perfect record against the Bobcats as the Ragin' Cajuns hold a 9-0 advantage over Texas State. The two teams have played every year since 2013.

• Since 2018, the Ragin' Cajuns have had tremendous success at home, holding a 26-5 record at Cajun Field.

A LOOK AT LOUISIANA

• Through the first five games, Louisiana's defensive has been a force on opposing quarterbacks, as the Cajuns have recorded 19 sacks, tied for fifth most in FBS.

• Jordan Lawson has been a catalyst for the defense, accounting for 4.0 sacks, which ranks tied for 18th nationally.

• Louisiana's offense has been equally as impressive as it has scored 179 points this season, the sixth-most all-time in program history through the first five games. The Ragin' Cajuns average 35.8 points per game, which ranks third in the Sun Belt and 32nd nationally.

• Jacob Kibodi was put on scholarship following the win at UAB and in the last two games has rushed for 273 yards on 21 carries with four touchdowns.

• Zeon Chriss, who replaced Ben Wooldridge after four plays at UAB due to an injury, has stepped up to the challenge and has rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns while also hurting defenses with his arm, throwing for 594 yards and four touchdowns while completing 67.6% (50-for-74) of his passes.

• Kendre' Gant, who entered week four as the highest-graded linebacker (min. 75 snaps played) by PFF College, has been a menace the last three games as he has registered 18 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks to go along with a pass breakup and a QB hurry.

• Robert Williams, Harvey Broussard, Tavion Smith, Terrance Carter and Elijah 'Bill' Davis have registered their first career touchdowns this season while Jacob Kibodi scored his first touchdown in a Ragin' Cajuns uniform against ODU.

• Kenneth Almendares has continued his stellar play from a year ago as he enters Saturday's contest 6-for-6 on his field goal attempts, extending his consecutive field goals made to 18, tying the school record.

------------------------------------------------------------

