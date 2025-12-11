Louisiana, TCU football scheduled for 2028 in Ft. Worth

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football will travel to face Big 12 Conference member TCU in a nonconference game during the 2028 season, the Louisiana Department of Athletics announced on Thursday.

The matchup between Louisiana and TCU is scheduled for September 16, 2028, at Amon G. Carter Stadium and will be the second all-time meeting between the schools. The inaugural contest between the teams was in the 2024 Isleta New Mexico Bowl, with the Horned Frogs earning a 34-3 win.

Additional game details, including kickoff time and broadcast information, will be announced at a later date.