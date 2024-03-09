Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Louisiana Stuns Troy, 67-65, to Advance to SBC Semifinals

The Ragin’ Cajuns trailed by as many as 12 in the first half
BRANDI WILLIAMS SBC QUARTERS WIN.jpg
Posted at 10:47 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 23:47:42-05

PENSACOLA, Fla. – March is meant for upsets and the Louisiana women’s basketball team pulled off a major one on Friday night in the Pensacola Bay Center. The seventh-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns trailed by as many as 12 points before coming back to upset the second-seeded Troy Trojans, 67-65, in the first upset of the tournament.

Tamiah Robinson and Jaylyn James each finished with 15 points, with Robinson hitting a pair of huge threes down the stretch. Tamera Johnson added 12 points in the win.

Louisiana held an early 10-9 edge in the first quarter before the Trojans went on a 15-2 run. Brandi Williams ended the run with a layup, but Louisiana trailed 24-14 through the opening 10 minutes.

Down 34-22 in the second quarter, the Louisiana offense came to life. Johnson knocked down a jumper before five points from James and a basket from Alicia Blanton cut the deficit to three. Troy responded with a three before Blanton closed the half with a jumper to make the score 37-33 at the halfway point.

Johnson tied the score for the first time since the opening quarter with a jumper to knot it at 43. With 1:47 to play in the third quarter, James completed a three-point play to put Louisiana ahead 48-47. A three by the Trojans put them back on top but that lead wouldn’t last. Destiny Rice, Robinson, and Ashlyn Jones closed the quarter with a 6-0 run for Louisiana and a 54-50 lead heading into the final quarter.

Robinson opened the fourth with a three to push the lead to seven, the largest of the game for the Cajuns. In the span of 1:06, the Trojans answered with a 7-0 run and tied the score at 57. With the score tied at 61, Robinson connected twice from deep on the wing to ahead 67-63 with 2:05 to play. Troy responded with a basket but the Louisiana defense held them scoreless over the final 1:53 of action to hold on for the win.

Louisiana advances to the SBC semifinals where they will face James Madison at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWBB), Facebook (Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsWBB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.