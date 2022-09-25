Louisiana Stumbles in 21-17 loss at ULM

MONROE, La. (AP) - Chandler Rogers and Malik Jackson had fourth-quarter touchdown runs and UL Monroe rallied to beat Louisiana 21-17. Momentum swung the Warhawks’ way when Rhys Byrns recovered a fumble after a loss of 23 yards on a Louisiana punt attempt, giving UL Monroe (2-2) the ball on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 8-yard line. Two plays later Rogers scored on a 5-yard run to get the Warhawks within 17-14 with 11:07 left to play. Rogers connected with Tyrone Howell for an 89-yard gain to the Louisiana 1-yard line and Malik Jackson capped the UL Monroe (2-2) drive with a touchdown run for a 21-17 lead with 6:51 remaining in the Sun Belt Conference opener.

