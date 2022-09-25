Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Louisiana Stumbles in 21-17 loss at ULM

Desormeaux vs ULM.jpg
KATC
Desormeaux vs ULM.jpg
Posted at 11:11 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 01:04:13-04

MONROE, La. (AP) - Chandler Rogers and Malik Jackson had fourth-quarter touchdown runs and UL Monroe rallied to beat Louisiana 21-17. Momentum swung the Warhawks’ way when Rhys Byrns recovered a fumble after a loss of 23 yards on a Louisiana punt attempt, giving UL Monroe (2-2) the ball on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 8-yard line. Two plays later Rogers scored on a 5-yard run to get the Warhawks within 17-14 with 11:07 left to play. Rogers connected with Tyrone Howell for an 89-yard gain to the Louisiana 1-yard line and Malik Jackson capped the UL Monroe (2-2) drive with a touchdown run for a 21-17 lead with 6:51 remaining in the Sun Belt Conference opener.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.