Louisiana Strikes Big in Third to Clinch Series Over Texas State

LAFAYETTE – A five-run third inning, put in motion by the short game, provided the spark the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team used to pull away for a 6-1 victory over Texas State on Sunday, March 22 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, earning a Sun Belt Conference series victory.

Louisiana (19-13, 3-3 SBC) turned the momentum quickly after falling behind 1-0, using timely hitting and small-ball execution to break the game open in the third.

The Ragin’ Cajuns bounced back from defeat on Saturday and topped the Bobcats (20-12, 3-3 SBC) in a rubber game of the second straight season. UL claimed the SBC series victory over Texas State for the 12th time in as many tries – this weekend’s set marking the final SBC series as the Bobcats depart to the PAC-12 next season.

Louisiana sprung to life in the bottom of the third inning, chasing Texas State ace Maddy Azua from the circle and handing her a second loss in the series.

After a leadoff reach by Mia Liscano and a sacrifice bunt from Kennedy Marceaux moved her into scoring position, Dayzja Williams placed a bunt single to move Liscano over to third base and set the table for the pressure the Ragin’ Cajuns put on the Bobcats defense.

Brooke Otto followed with a squeeze bunt that brought home the tying run before Lily Knox delivered the big swing of the inning — a three-run home run to center field that put the Ragin’ Cajuns firmly in front at 4-1. Haley Hart later scored in the frame on Miki Watts’ RBI single as Louisiana plated five runs in the inning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns added an insurance run in the fifth inning when Liscano dropped down a bunt single that scored Hart, extending the lead to 6-1.

Hart paced Louisiana offensively with a perfect 3-for-3 afternoon that included two doubles and two runs scored. Marceaux added two doubles, while Knox finished with three RBI to lead the lineup. Louisiana finished with 10 hits, half going for extra bases.

In the circle, Sage Hoover delivered a steady performance, tossing a complete game. The right-hander allowed one run on seven hits while walking one and striking out one across seven innings to earn the win. Hoover worked through traffic late, stranding runners in scoring position in the seventh to close out the victory.

It was another masterful appearance in the circle for Hoover who on Friday tossed 6.1 scoreless innings of relief at the Bobcats. She finished the series yielding just a single run over 13.1 innings worked for a 0.53 ERA. Hoover held TXST to a .227 average, walked only one and struck out six.

Texas State’s lone run came on a solo home run by Kat Zarate in the second inning before Hoover settled in and kept the Bobcats off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana finishes its March homestand on Tuesday, March 24 taking on McNeese (20-12) in a 6:00 p.m. midweek game at Lamson Park.

That will be followed by a trip to Monroe for a SBC series against ULM (19-16, 3-3 SBC) from Friday-Sunday, March 27-29. The Ragin' Cajuns and Warhawks begin the series on Friday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the ULM Softball Complex.

All games will be televised on ESPN+ with a radio broadcast available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

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