Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Louisiana, South Alabama Renew Diamond Rivalry

Teams to play single game on Friday; 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday
DEGGS CAJUNS BSB.jpg
Posted at 11:01 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 00:01:26-04

MOBILE, Ala. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team hits the road for its first weekend trip away from home since the beginning of the 2023 season when it opens a three-game Sun Belt Conference series on Friday against rival South Alabama at Stanky Field.

First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. With the forecast of inclement weather in the Mobile area on Sunday, the teams will conclude the series on Saturday with a doubleheader with the opening game scheduled for a 1 p.m. start with the finale set for 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans in the Lafayette area can listen to all three games on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app. Live stats will be available at CajunStats.com.

Louisiana (16-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) opened SBC action last weekend with a three-game sweep of Arkansas State before earning midweek victories over in-state programs Grambling and Southeastern Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who opened the season with 17 of their first 22 games at home, began the season claiming a three-game series at Rice on Feb. 17-19 and have played single games at McNeese and a neutral-site contest against Mississippi State at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss.

Heath Hood (.417-1-18), Julian Brock (.358-4-26) and Kyle DeBarge (.349-3-16) are the top three hitters for Louisiana, which enters the weekend with a .292 team batting average and is sixth in the nation in stolen bases (71).

South Alabama (8-13, 0-3 Sun Belt) dropped its opening series at Georgia Southern last weekend before falling to Auburn, 5-4, on Tuesday.

Will Turner leads the Jaguars at the plate hitting .361 with a team-high 21 RBI through 21 games. Colson Lawrence is hitting .304 with a team-high six home runs for South Alabama, including a pair against Auburn.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

GAMES 23-25 PREVIEW 

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (16-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-13, 0-3 Sun Belt)

DATE/TIMES (dates and times are subject to change) 

Friday, March 24 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 – 1 p.m. (doubleheader); Game 2 to start 30 minutes after conclusion

LOCATION/SITE 

Stanky Field (3,775) | Mobile, Ala.

PITCHING MATCHUPS 

FRIDAY – 6:30 p.m. 

LOUISIANA | RH Jake Hammond (6-3, 230, Sr., Monroe, La.)

’23 Stats: 2-1, 2.25 ERA, 28.0 IP, 25 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 33 K, .243 OppBA

SOUTH ALABAMA | LH Gehrig Conrad (5-9, 195, Fr., Wiggins, Miss.)

’23 Stats: 0-4, 3.52 ERA, 23.0 IP, 29 H, 16 R, 9 ER, 9 BB, 37 K, .293 OppBA

SATURDAY – 1 p.m. Doubleheader 

Game 1

LOUISIANA | RH Jackson Nezuh (6-1, 180, Jr., St. Cloud, Fla.)

’23 Stats: 3-0, 8.39 ERA, 24.2 IP, 28 H, 23 R, 23 ER, 8 BB, 32 K, .280 OppBA

SOUTH ALABAMA | RH Jeremy Lee (5-11, 205, r-So., Valley Grande, Ala.)

’23 Stats: 0-3, 5.70 ERA, 23.2 IP, 21 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 11 BB, 29 K, .228 OppBA

Game 2 – 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 1 

LOUISIANA | TBA

SOUTH ALABAMA | RH Mitchell Heer (5-11, 190, So., Acworth, Ga.)

’23 Stats: 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 10.0 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 12 K, .300 OppBA

RANKINGS 

Louisiana – Not ranked

South Alabama – Not ranked

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS 

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch) 

Station – KPEL-FM (96.5)/The Varsity Network App 

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Anthony Babineaux (color)

STREAMING  

Friday/Saturday – ESPN+

Talent – J.D. Byars (pxp)

LIVE STATS 

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD 

South Alabama leads, 69-53

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.