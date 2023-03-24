Louisiana, South Alabama Renew Diamond Rivalry

MOBILE, Ala. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team hits the road for its first weekend trip away from home since the beginning of the 2023 season when it opens a three-game Sun Belt Conference series on Friday against rival South Alabama at Stanky Field.

First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. With the forecast of inclement weather in the Mobile area on Sunday, the teams will conclude the series on Saturday with a doubleheader with the opening game scheduled for a 1 p.m. start with the finale set for 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans in the Lafayette area can listen to all three games on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app. Live stats will be available at CajunStats.com.

Louisiana (16-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) opened SBC action last weekend with a three-game sweep of Arkansas State before earning midweek victories over in-state programs Grambling and Southeastern Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who opened the season with 17 of their first 22 games at home, began the season claiming a three-game series at Rice on Feb. 17-19 and have played single games at McNeese and a neutral-site contest against Mississippi State at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss.

Heath Hood (.417-1-18), Julian Brock (.358-4-26) and Kyle DeBarge (.349-3-16) are the top three hitters for Louisiana, which enters the weekend with a .292 team batting average and is sixth in the nation in stolen bases (71).

South Alabama (8-13, 0-3 Sun Belt) dropped its opening series at Georgia Southern last weekend before falling to Auburn, 5-4, on Tuesday.

Will Turner leads the Jaguars at the plate hitting .361 with a team-high 21 RBI through 21 games. Colson Lawrence is hitting .304 with a team-high six home runs for South Alabama, including a pair against Auburn.

GAMES 23-25 PREVIEW

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (16-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-13, 0-3 Sun Belt)

DATE/TIMES (dates and times are subject to change)

Friday, March 24 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 – 1 p.m. (doubleheader); Game 2 to start 30 minutes after conclusion

LOCATION/SITE

Stanky Field (3,775) | Mobile, Ala.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY – 6:30 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jake Hammond (6-3, 230, Sr., Monroe, La.)

’23 Stats: 2-1, 2.25 ERA, 28.0 IP, 25 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 33 K, .243 OppBA

SOUTH ALABAMA | LH Gehrig Conrad (5-9, 195, Fr., Wiggins, Miss.)

’23 Stats: 0-4, 3.52 ERA, 23.0 IP, 29 H, 16 R, 9 ER, 9 BB, 37 K, .293 OppBA

SATURDAY – 1 p.m. Doubleheader

Game 1

LOUISIANA | RH Jackson Nezuh (6-1, 180, Jr., St. Cloud, Fla.)

’23 Stats: 3-0, 8.39 ERA, 24.2 IP, 28 H, 23 R, 23 ER, 8 BB, 32 K, .280 OppBA

SOUTH ALABAMA | RH Jeremy Lee (5-11, 205, r-So., Valley Grande, Ala.)

’23 Stats: 0-3, 5.70 ERA, 23.2 IP, 21 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 11 BB, 29 K, .228 OppBA

Game 2 – 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 1

LOUISIANA | TBA

SOUTH ALABAMA | RH Mitchell Heer (5-11, 190, So., Acworth, Ga.)

’23 Stats: 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 10.0 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 12 K, .300 OppBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Not ranked

South Alabama – Not ranked

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM (96.5)/The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Anthony Babineaux (color)

STREAMING

Friday/Saturday – ESPN+

Talent – J.D. Byars (pxp)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

South Alabama leads, 69-53

------------------------------------------------------------

