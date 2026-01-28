Louisiana Softball to Hold Fan Day February 1 at Lamson Park

LAFAYETTE – With the 2026 season set to get underway next month, Cajun Nation has an opportunity to meet the Louisiana Softball team on Sunday, February 1 at the program’s Fan Day presented by the UL Federal Credit Union. The event runs that afternoon from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Lamson Park and will be free of charge.

Those in attendance will be able to enjoy the Kid’s Corner arts and crafts station that includes bead making courtesy of UL Federal Credit Union. Fans will also be able to take photos with 'Lucille', the UL Alumni Association's vintage car, while collecting various giveaways.

The UL Federal Credit Union will be giving away a softball gift basket complete with a SOAR Bluetooth Speaker. Fans can enter to win by texting “Diamond" to 83200 and must be present to claim the prize.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m., there will be a one-hour autograph session with members of the Ragin' Cajuns squad and coaching staff throughout the lower level concourse of the main grandstand area. Fans will also have a chance to pick up a free copy of the 2026 season poster.

Following the autograph session, fans can watch the 2026 UL Softball team compete during an intrasquad scrimmage beginning in the 3:00 p.m. hour.

The Centerfield Club will have a table set up for individuals interested in joining.

Parking is available at Bourgeois Hall on a first-come-first serve basis and the Cajun Field general parking area. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Below is the complete timeline of events:

1:00-2:00 p.m. – batting practice

– batting practice 2:00-3:00 p.m. – autograph session

– autograph session 3:00-5:00 p.m. – intrasquad scrimmage

Louisiana begins the 2026 season hosting the 40th Louisiana Classic from Friday-Sunday, February 6-8 at Lamson Park. The Ragin’ Cajuns open with Tulsa (3:30 p.m.) and Jacksonville State (6:00 p.m.) on Friday before finishing play with North Texas (3:30 p.m.) and Jacksonville State (6:00 p.m.) on Saturday. In total, UL hosts 24 regular season games at Lamson Park and the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament in 2026.

ABOUT LOUISIANA

Led by returning Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Emily Smith, the double play tandem of Cecilia Vasquez and Mia Liscano, standout pitchers Sage Hoover and Lexie Delbrey returning to the circle and the debut of Acadiana-area softball star Kennedy Marceaux of Kaplan, the Ragin’ Cajuns seek a return to their championship and postseason ways in the 2026 season. The quest for a return to the postseason comes with homefield advantage as the Sun Belt Conference Championship is being held at Lamson Park from May 6-9, 2026.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball program's rich tradition includes six Women's College World Series appearances, eight NCAA Super Regional berths and 33 NCAA Regional appearances which ranks as eighth-most in NCAA history.

Louisiana (29-25, 14-10 SBC in 2025) has averaged over 1,000 fans in attendance yearly since 2012 and is a perennial Top 25 national attendance leader. The excitement surrounding the return home of program alumna and collegiate softball icon Alyson Habetz in 2025 was evident in the program boasting the No. 1 average attendance in the state of Louisiana.

