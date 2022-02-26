Louisiana Softball Sweeps Day 1 at Mardi Gras Mambo

YOUNGSVILLE – The No. 15-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team opened play in the Youngsville Sports Complex’s Mardi Gras Mambo on Friday, Feb. 25 capturing an extra innings duel from Eastern Illinois and posting a no-hitter of St. Thomas.

The Ragin’ Cajuns prevailed 3-2 over EIU in the ninth inning after getting an RBI double from Laney Credeur to even the score after a Panthers’ tally in the top half of the frame, then collecting the winning run on an errant throw following a Jenna Kean bunt single.

The day ended with a 10-0 blanking of St. Thomas in five innings that was highlighted by freshman Sam Landry striking out 11 in crafting her first collegiate no-hitter.

With the Day 1 sweep in Youngsville, the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-1) rebounded from their first loss of the young season the night earlier vs. No. 2 Alabama at Lamson Park.

In the matchup with EIU (6-5), Credeur, Stormy Kotzelnick and Jourdyn Campbell each posted two-hit efforts while Kandra Lamb and Meghan Schorman split the nine innings in the circle combining to strike out 12 batters.

Louisiana scored in every inning in putting away St. Thomas (2-5) capped off by a four-run fourth inning that was highlighted by freshman Samantha Graeter’s two-run single that finished the scoring. The Ragin’ Cajuns produced four doubles including a pair from Raina O’Neal.

Landry struck out multiple Tommies batters every inning culminating with her striking out the side in the fifth inning to wrap up the contest.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

2-0: Record, in favor of Louisiana’s Gerry Glasco, in the father-daughter matchup with Eastern Illnois head coach Tara (Glasco) Archibald, his eldest daughter.

2: The no-hitter tossed by freshman Sam Landry was Louisiana’s second of the season (adding to Kandra Lamb’s Feb. 13 vs. Tulsa).

6: The shutout of St. Thomas was the Ragin’ Cajuns pitching staff’s sixth of the season (in nine games).

8: Active hitting streak for Stormy Kotzelnick and reached base streak for Laney Credeur.

8-1/3: With the no-hitter, freshman Sam Landry increased her current streak of consecutive hitless innings pitched to 8-1/3 dating back to her start vs. Nicholls on Feb. 15.

23: Total number of strikeouts Louisiana’s pitchers combined to record on Day 1 in Youngsville.

100: Raina O’Neal picked up her 100th hit as a Ragin’ Cajun on her RBI double in the second inning vs. St. Thomas.

UP NEXT

No. 15 Louisiana continues play in the Youngsville Sports Complex's Mardi Gras Mambo tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26 with matchups against Portland State (7-5) and Lipscomb (4-6).

Both games will be played on the Supreme Rice Field and can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM. Live stats will also be provided through CajunStats.com.

