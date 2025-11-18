Louisiana Softball Reveals Schedule Plan for 2026 Campaign

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Softball has released its 2026 schedule, the second season led by program alumna Alyson Habetz.

The Ragin’ Cajuns start off the year hosting tournaments at Lamson Park the first two weekends, travel to Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma along the way and close the home schedule hosting the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Opening weekend is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, February 6-8 at Lamson Park with the 40th Annual Louisiana Classic. Louisiana remains at home the next week holding the Ragin’ Cajuns Invitational over Mardi Gras Weekend (February 12-15).

The Ragin’ Cajuns first midweek contest of the year is a Mardi Gras Day visit (February 17) to Florida State and that will be followed by the first road tournament action of the year in Baton Rouge (February 20-21) and Lake Charles (February 22).

A midweek game with Northern Iowa at Lamson Park on February 24 precedes the final two non-conference tournaments which are on the road at Texas A&M (February 27-March 1) and Oklahoma (March 6-7).

The non-conference schedule also features home midweek contests with McNeese (March 24) and LSU (April 14) along with road midweek visits to Virginia (April 8) and McNeese (April 21).

Louisiana opens the Sun Belt season with a road series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at Southern Miss the weekend of March 13-15. The following weekend (March 20-22), it's the SBC home opener against arch rival Texas State at Lamson Park.

UL continues alternating home-and-away in SBC play through mid-April: traveling to ULM to close out March, hosting Troy over Easter Weekend from April 2-4 and visiting James Madison the weekend of April 10.

The Ragin’ Cajuns then host Coastal Carolina and Marshall for two straight home series at Lamson Park the weekends of April 17 and April 24, respectively.

Regular season play concludes with a series at South Alabama from April 30-May 2. It’ll be the first-ever season-ending series between the two SBC arch rivals.

Louisiana will enjoy home field advantage – with an eye on a return to the NCAA’s postseason – during the SBC Championship Tournament, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6 through Saturday, May 9, 2026. The Top 10 teams in the league advance to the single-elimination event.

The 2026 event marks the seventh time that Lamson Park, the site of the inaugural championship event back in 2000, has played host to the event – the most occurrences in league history. Louisiana last hosted in 2023.

The complete list of matchups for the non-conference tournaments will be announced at a later date and listed on the softball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com.

Season tickets for the 2026 Louisiana Softball season are now available for purchase online at RaginCajuns.com/tickets [ragincajuns.evenue.net] , by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685) or by visiting the ticket office during business hours Tuesday through Friday.

2026 LOUISIANA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

vs. 40th ANNUAL LOUISIANA CLASSIC ... Feb. 6-8vs. RAGIN' CAJUNS INVITATIONAL ... Feb. 12-15at Florida State ... Feb. 17at Purple & Gold Challenge (LSU) ... Feb. 20-21

at Cajun AC Louisiana Clash (McNeese) ... Feb. 22vs. NORTHERN IOWA ... Feb. 24at Texas A&M Invite ... Feb. 27-Mar. 1at Okana Invitational (Oklahoma) ... Mar. 6-7

at Southern Miss ... Mar. 13-15

vs. TEXAS STATE ... Mar. 20-22vs. McNEESE ... Mar. 24

at ULM ... Mar. 27-29

vs. TROY ... Apr. 2-4

at Virginia ... Apr. 8

at James Madison ... Apr. 10-12

vs. LSU ... Apr. 14vs. COASTAL CAROLINA ... Apr. 17-19at McNeese ... Apr. 21

vs. MARSHALL ... Apr. 24-26

at South Alabama ... Apr. 30-May 2

vs. SUN BELT CHAMPIONSHIP ... May 6-9

Led by returning Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Emily Smith, the double play tandem of Cecilia Vasquez and Mia Liscano, standout pitchers Sage Hoover and Lexie Delbrey returning to the circle and the debut of Acadiana-area softball star Kennedy Marceaux of Kaplan, the Ragin’ Cajuns seek a return to their championship and postseason ways in the 2026 season. The quest for a return to the postseason comes with homefield advantage as the Sun Belt Conference Championship is being held at Lamson Park from May 6-9, 2026.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball program's rich tradition includes six Women's College World Series appearances, eight NCAA Super Regional berths and 33 NCAA Regional appearances which ranks as eighth-most in NCAA history.

Louisiana (29-25, 14-10 SBC in 2025) has averaged over 1,000 fans in attendance yearly since 2012 and is a perennial Top 25 national attendance leader. The excitement surrounding the return home of program alumna and collegiate softball icon Alyson Habetz in 2025 was evident in the program boasting the No. 1 average attendance in the state of Louisiana.

