Louisiana Softball Head Coach Alyson Habetz announces cancer diagnosis

Louisiana Softball Head Coach Alyson Habetz has announced her breast cancer diagnosis.

On a Monday post on social media, Habetz revealed that she has been undergoing treatment and thanked her medical team as well as the folks who have had breast cancer before her.

"I would like to take this opportunity to share something deeply personal. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Habetz wrote. "Until now I've shared this with only a small circle of people. I didn't want anyone to worry. Because truthfully, I am not worried. Since my diagnosis my two main concerns were telling my mom and telling my team. God has blessed me with tremendous faith and from the very beginning I have trusted that He has this. I'm incredibly grateful for Dr. Joseph Briere and the entire medical team at Our Lady of Lourdes. They have been absolutely amazing. I have complete confidence in their care and more than that, they have made me feel like family throughout this journey.

"I also want to recognize the courageous women and men who have walked this road before me. Their strength, courage and determination inspire me. Because of them adn because of the advances made through their journeys, people like me are benefiting from better treatment, better medication and better outcomes. They paved the way for those of us coming behind them and I am deeply grateful. In my book, they are heroes.

"I know this journey comes with challenges and I welcome them. Hardships and trials have a way of growing us, strengthening us and reminding us of what really matters. In my experience, the tougher the trial the more God shows off! I've already completed four of my six rounds of chemotherapy and God continues to reveal his presence to me in so many ways. He is extremely good at His job and I am blessed beyond measure with an incredible family and amazing friends. I get to coach a special group of young women every day and I'm surrounded by assistant coaches, support staff and people who continually step up, pour into me and remind me of how blessed I truly am.

"So I share this, not with fear but with spirit of faith, gratitude and resilience. I appreciate your prayers, your encouragement and your support as I continue this journey. Now I'm ready to finish strong and make no mistake... It's business as usual at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. I'm so excited to get started, this team is destined for greatness. Let's Geaux!"

Here's part of her bio from the Ragin' Cajuns Athletics website:

Alyson Habetz, a celebrated Ragin' Cajuns student-athlete and renowned softball coach, was appointed to serve as the fifth head coach in Louisiana Softball's storied history on June 25, 2024.

Habetz resumed her coaching career, that includes 25 years of high-achieving success with the University of Alabama’s nationally recognized Crimson Tide softball program, after a brief one-year stay away from the game of softball during the 2024 season.

Prior to stepping in to lead the Ragin' Cajuns, Habetz served first as an assistant coach from 1999-2007 and then as associate head coach from 2008-2023 with the Crimson Tide. Working on Patrick Murphy’s staff, she helped guide Alabama to six SEC regular season titles, five SEC Tournament titles, 14 Women's College World Series appearances and in 2012 the Tide won its first national championship and the first for any Southeastern Conference program.

A native of nearby Crowley, Louisiana, Habetz ascended to the head coach ranks in her hometown area of the Acadiana region. A basketball and softball player for the Ragin’ Cajuns from 1990-95, she returned to where her impactful contributions to women’s athletics began.

Here's the post: