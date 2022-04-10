Louisiana Softball Finishes Off Weekend Series Sweep of Troy

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team completed a series sweep of Troy, and solidified its spot near the top of the Sun Belt Conference standings, with a 10-0 (6 inn.) win on Sunday, April 10 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Seven of the nine batters in the starting lineup collected at least one base hit to build up the run production for the Ragin’ Cajuns (26-10, 12-3 Sun Belt) and Sam Landry buckled down after a leadoff single to start the game to shut down the Trojans (22-13, 8-7 Sun Belt) once again.

Sunday’s result completed a dominant effort for Louisiana which entered the day with the series win over Troy after posting back-to-back, 7-1 wins to start the series. The Ragin’ Cajuns outscored the Trojans 24-2 en route to widening their lead over the visitors for second place in the SBC standings to four games.

Landry (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) survived an early threat from the Trojans who had runners at first and third with no outs in the first inning after the leadoff single and a walk. She induced three straight outs and then went on to pitch no-hit softball the remainder of the game in collecting her third complete-game shutout (second in Sun Belt play).

Louisiana quickly gained breathing room for Landry, getting a run off of a Sophie Piskos sacrifice fly in the first inning and tacking on two more in the second inning when Kayla Falterman punched an RBI triple into the right-center gap and later scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 edge.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were able to surge past Libby Baker and put away the Trojans in the sixth inning after loading the bases with no outs. The game’s final six runs were pushed across capped off by a two-run double from Maddie Hayden and three-run home run from Jourdyn Campbell.

Landry (12-2, 1.99 ERA) improved to 7-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, collecting two wins in a weekend series for the third time (GS, UTA, Troy). She worked 13 innings against Troy and yielded a single run, four hits, struck out 10 and held the Trojans to a .089 average.

Landry’s performance completed a stellar outing from the Ragin’ Cajuns pitching staff against the Trojans’ offense. In the three games, Troy was held to just two runs, seven hits and a .101 average over 20 innings.

Falterman (3-for-3, 2 runs, triple) posted the first three-hit game of her collegiate career and eighth multiple-hit game overall. Her RBI triple in the second inning was the first of three that Louisiana picked up during the day which was one shy of the school record (4 vs. Centenary on Feb. 22, 2000).

Campbell (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) generated her team-leading 14th multiple-hit game, pulled into a tie with Alexa Langeliers for the team lead with seven home runs and took over the team lead with 29 RBI.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ extra base hit production increased the weekend series total to 13 (4 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs) out of the 30 total hits produced.

Louisiana posted a sweep for the second consecutive Sun Belt series held at Lamson Park, stretching the current home winning streak to six games.

The Ragin' Cajuns extended their current series win streak over Troy to nine games and won for the 26th time in the past 28 meetings (dates back to 2012). It’s the third consecutive sweep of the regular season meeting in the Glasco era (2019, 2021, 2022).

UP NEXT

Louisiana travels to Hammond, La., on Tuesday, April 12 to meet Southeastern Louisiana in a midweek game at North Oak Park beginning at 6:00 p.m. live on ESPN+.

The SLU contest starts an 11-game road trip for Louisiana and precedes an all-important Sun Belt Conference series with current league leader South Alabama from April 14-16 at Jaguar Field in Mobile, Ala.

