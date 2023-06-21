Louisiana Softball Adds Denali Loecker for the 2024 Season

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball head coach Gerry Glasco announced on Wednesday (June 21) the addition of infielder/pitcher Denali Loecker (Ogden, Iowa), a transfer from the University of Iowa, to the program's roster for the 2023-24 academic year.

Loecker (pronounced leck-ur) becomes a Ragin' Cajun after competing for Iowa from 2021-23. She has one season of eligibility remaining.

“Denali will provide us leadership and experience both on offense and in the pitching circle, and is a great student in the classroom – she checks a lot of boxes,” Glasco said. “A middle of the order power hitter, she’s produced double digits in home runs the last two seasons along with 40-plus RBI this past season.

“She is a drop ball pitcher who will complement our existing bullpen and strengthen our pitching staff.”

Over her final two seasons with Iowa, Loecker reached double digits in home runs totaling 10 each time – the first occurrence (in 2022) marking the second-most in a single season in school history. In all three seasons with the Hawkeyes, she registered 25-plus RBI, culminating with a career-best 47 RBI during the 2023 campaign.

A two-way performer, Loecker has totaled over 200 innings in the circle. She served in a starter’s role in 2022 collecting 10 wins over 131-1/3 innings pitched and transitioned to reliever’s role in 2023 locking down nine (9) saves.

Loecker produced her first 50-hit season last spring, which included 20 extra-base hits (8 doubles, 2 triples, 10 home runs), in helping lead Iowa to a 35-win season – the most wins since 2009 – and claim the title at the National Invitational Softball Championship (NISC) postseason tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado.

She broke onto the collegiate scene with Big 10 All-Freshman honors and second-team all-conference accolades in 2021 after leading the Hawkeyes in batting average (.322), slugging percentage (.504), and on-base percentage (.399) and ranking Top 10 in the league with 28 RBI. A year later, Loecker established herself as Iowa’s leading power threat with the first of back-to-back 10-home run seasons.

The Ogden (Iowa) High School product was rated as the nation’s No. 75 prospect by Extra Innings Softball coming out of the prep ranks. She was a two-time all-state, three-time all-conference and twice named an Iowa Preps DMACC All-Star and departed Ogden HS as the career record holder for doubles, home runs, and RBI.

Loecker was a member of Iowa Premier Fastpitch from 2013-20.

The addition of Loecker increases the number of newcomers joining the Ragin’ Cajuns this fall to four. She joins JUCO All-American and Canadian National Team pitcher Sam Ryan (Monroe, N.Y./Chattanooga State CC) and a pair of state of Louisiana high school products that includes Lafayette prep standout Gabbie Stutes of St. Thomas More HS and Lillian Soto from Cedar Creek School in Ruston.

