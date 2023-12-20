Louisiana Signs 15 on National Signing Day

LAFAYETTE, La. - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football Coach Michael Desormeaux announced the addition of 15 players to a National Letter of Intent during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The Ragin' Cajuns, who are coming off their school-record sixth-consecutive bowl game, added seven in-state products to the class with three players from Texas, two from Mississippi, and one from Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Louisiana added six linemen (three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen) to the class with four linebackers, a corner, a star, a running back, a quarterback, and a wide receiver.

2024 LOUISIANA FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Name, Position, Hometown (High School/Previous School)



Priest Ashe, DE, Crowley, Texas (Crowley HS)

Naejaun Barber*, DT, Hopkins, S.C. (Ridgeview HS/South Carolina State)

Daniel Beale, QB, Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)

Ryder Bentley, OL, Monroe, La. (Ouachita Christian School)

Steven Blanco Jr., RB, St. Martinville, La. (St. Martinville HS)

Avery Demery, CB, Manvel, Texas (Manvel HS)

Rahji Dennis*, WR, New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr HS)

Jaden Dugger*, Star, Pittsburgh, Pa. (Penn Hills HS/Georgetown)

Carmycah Glass*, LB, Monroe, La. (Ouachita Parish HS/Missouri)

J'Marion Gooch*, OL, Gallatin, Tenn. (Gallatin HS/Garden City CC)

Conor McPherson, LB, Montgomery, Ala. (Carver HS)

Ethan Veal, LB, Zachary, La. (Zachary HS)

Ashley Williams Jr.*, OLB, Zachary, La. (Zachary HS/Arizona State)

Djay Williams Jr.*, OL, Aledo, Texas (Aledo HS)

Ashton Wright, DL, Mobile, Ala. (BC Rain HS)

* - indicates mid-year enrollee

SIGNEE CAPSULES

Priest Ashe, DL, Crowley, Texas (Crowley HS)

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and On3 … Helped Crowley to a 7-4 record as a senior … Earned first-team all-district after recording 56 tackles, 15 TFL, 29 QB pressures, eight sacks, seven pass breakups and an interception … Finished his junior season with 70 tackles, 11 TFL, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles … Also competed in track where he was a Texas 6A regional qualifier in the discus and powerlifting … Member of the National Honor Society … Plans on majoring in business … Coached by Carlos Lynn.

Naejaun Barber, DT, Hopkins, S.C. (Ridge View HS/South Carolina State)

Registered 42 tackles, 12 TFL, and eight sacks during his two-year career at South Carolina State … Tallied 22 tackles, eight TFL, and five sacks and earned first-team all-conference honors as a redshirt sophomore … Had a career-high seven tackles against Morgan State and had three sacks against Howard … Recorded 20 tackles, four TFL and three sacks as a sophomore.

Daniel Beale, QB, Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)

Ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and On3 … A four-year starter for Catholic winning three state championships … Earned all-state and Offensive MVP honors as a senior leading Catholic to a LHSAA Division I state championship … Threw for 2,974 yards and 39 touchdowns to go along with 202 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a senior … Threw for 360 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in the 2023 state championship game … Broke six school records accounting for 2,623 yards and 42 total touchdowns as a junior … Led Catholic to a 12-1 record and the LHSAA Division I state championship after throwing for 2,003 yards and 17 touchdowns … Holds the school record for most passing yards and touchdown passes in a single game, season and career … Accumulated 8,756 total yards and 119 total touchdowns in his high school career … Earned multiple academic honors including LHSAA Academic All-State … Member of Student Ministry, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coached by Hudson Fuller.

On joining Louisiana…

"Choosing to sign with UL was a very easy decision after building great, genuine relationships with all the coaches and people that I met as well as having a top-notch football program and facilities that continue to improve and a great community and fan base that is only an hour away from home. I am extremely excited to be a part of this special place and ready to get to work and bring UL championships."

Ryder Bentley, OL, Monroe, La. (Ouachita Christian School)

Helped Ouachita Christian to an 11-2 record in 2023 … Led Ouachita Christian to a 13-1 record and LHSAA Select Division IV state championship as a junior and was named to the first team all-state and Northeast Louisiana all-district … Also played basketball and track … Member of the National Honor Society … Plans on majoring in business … Coached by Steven Fitzhugh.

On joining Louisiana…

"Louisiana has a great culture and family atmosphere with great coaches that will develop you into a great player."

Steven Blanco Jr., RB, St. Martinville, La. (St. Martinville HS)

Earned District 6-3A Offensive MVP and all-metro honors as a junior after rushing for 2,213 yards and 30 touchdowns … Also competed in track where he was a runner-up in the 4x100m relay at the state championships in 2023 … Plans on majoring in kinesiology … Coached by Vincent DeRouen.

On joining Louisiana…

"I choose to sign Louisiana because it felt like home when I spent time there. They welcomed me very well and also showed me that they really wanted me there."

Rahji Dennis, WR, New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr HS)

Rated as a three-star prospect by On3, 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … A consensus top-30 recruit from Louisiana by the major recruiting services … Earned first-team all-district in 2023 … Also competes in track where he is a three-time All-American and an 11-time all-state performer … Placed second in the 100m and 200m at the LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field 5A state championship with times of 10.52 and 21.26 … Recorded personal bests of 10.24 in the 100m and 20.89 in the 200m … Plans on majoring in kinesiology … Coached by Brice Brown.

On joining Louisiana…

"Louisiana felt like home from the start of my recruitment. Coach Desormeaux has been the most genuine coach I have met on the college football level. UL has a plan for my future and keeps their student-athletes involved in everything team-related."

Avery Demery, CB, Manvel, Texas (Manvel HS)

Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and On3 … A two-time first-team all-district defensive back … Named the Dave Campbell Next Level Showcase DB MVP … Texas Top 40 Cornerback … Recorded 59 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception as a senior … Finished his junior season with 31 tackles, 3 TFL, two fumble recoveries, an interception and 11 pass breakups … A three-year letter-winner at Manvel High School and was a member of the Leadership Council … Also competed in track … Plans on majoring in business management … Coached by Kirk Martin.

On joining Louisiana…

"I chose the University of Louisiana because going into the recruiting process I wanted to find a brotherhood like the one I have at Manvel. So, when I came on a visit I felt that the cULture was real and pure!"

Jaden Dugger, Star, Pittsburgh, Pa. (Penn Hills HS/Georgetown)

Registered 43 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, two interceptions and forced a fumble while earning all-conference honors as a sophomore … Matched his career-high seven tackles against Marist and Penn … Played in 10 games where he produced 17 tackles and three pass deflections as a freshman … Registered a season-high seven tackles against St. Francis (PA). Earned all-conference honors in 2020 and 2021 at Penn Hills and played basketball.

Carmycah Glass, LB, Monroe, La. (Ouachita Parish HS/Missouri)

Three-star recruit by Rivals ranked as the No. 43 linebacker in the country and No. 30 prospect from Louisiana by 247Sports … Led Ouachita Parish to a 10-4 record and a Louisiana 5A State Quarterfinal appearance as a senior in 2021 … 2021 Louisiana District 2-5A Defensive MVP … All-district selection as a senior … Plans on majoring in nutrition and exercise physiology … Coached by Todd Garvin.

On joining Louisiana…

"It's home and it felt like somewhere I could grow and develop as a person and an athlete."

J'Marion Gooch, OL, Gallatin, Tenn. (Gallatin HS/Garden City CC)

Ranked as a three-star JUCO transfer by 247Sports and On3 … Rated as the No. 86 JUCO prospect and No. 9 offensive tackle … Earned NCJAA All-Conference honorable mention … Plans on majoring in sports administration … Coached by Thomas Minnick.

On joining Louisiana…

"Louisiana feels like home, and I am excited to get to work!"

Conor McPherson, LB, Montgomery, Ala. (Carver HS)

Registered 45 tackles, five TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 2023 … Played basketball where he competed in the North vs. South All-Star Game and was a member of the 1,000-point club … Also played baseball … Plans on majoring in sports medicine … Was a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta … Coached by Marcus Gardner.

On joining Louisiana…

"From the first conversation, I was treated like a priority, like a member of the family. Throughout their whole process of recruiting me, I felt like I was being prioritized and I genuinely appreciated that."

Ethan Veal, LB, Zachary, La. (Zachary HS)

Helped lead Zachary to the state championship game as a senior and to a 12-2 record … Was named first-team all-district in 2023 … Recorded over 100 tackles as a junior … Helped Zachary to a state championship in 2021 … Plans on majoring in business … Coached by David Brewerton.

Ashley Williams Jr., OLB, Zachary, La. (Zachary HS/Arizona State)

Earned first-team all-state, all-district, and all-metro honors in 2023 … Helped Zachary finish the 2022 season as the No. 8 ranked team in the state of Louisiana and made the 2022 LHSAA Division I Non-Select Football Final Four … Helped lead Zachary to the 2021 state championship … Ranked as the No. 24 weakside defensive end and No. 28 overall prospect in Louisiana by Rivals … Ranked by 247 Sports composite metric as the No. 49 edge defender, and No. 22 prospect in Louisiana … On3 Sports consensus metric tabbed him as the No. 43 edge prospect, and the No. 18 player in Louisiana … Listed as the No. 77 defensive end in the 2023 class and No. 21 prospect in the state by ESPN … Named to the second team all-district in 2022 … Plans on majoring in business … Coached by David Brewerton.

Djay Williams Jr., OL, Aledo, Texas (Aledo HS)

Rated as a three-star prospect by On3 … Helped lead Aledo to the 5A Division 1 championship and a 16-0 record … Was a key cog on the offensive line that helped Aledo average 49.7 points and 479.3 yards per game … Earned first-team all-district as a senior … Garnered first-team all-district and first-team all-state as a junior … Plans on majoring in veterinary bioscience or political science … Brother, Quinton, currently plays for Louisiana … Coached by Robby Jones.

On joining Louisiana…

"I chose Louisiana because it is a great place with a great atmosphere and the coaches are great people. My brother goes there so that will definitely make the transition to college a lot easier!"

Ashton Wright, DL, Mobile, Ala. (Rain HS)

Registered 49 tackles, 19 TFL a pair of sacks, and an interception … Competed in the 2023 North/South All-Star Classic … Named the Week 7 Player of the Month and Defensive Line Player of the Year … Plans on majoring in business … Coached by Lawrence Yelding.

On joining Louisiana…

"I chose Louisiana because the coaches showed me that they care about me on and off the field."

