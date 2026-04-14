Louisiana Set for SBC Quarterfinal Clash with South Alabama

ROME, Ga. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Tennis team is set for postseason play as it faces South Alabama in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament on Friday, April 17, at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia.

The league announced its official bracket Monday evening, awarding Louisiana (10-6) the No. 4 seed and pairing the Ragin’ Cajuns with No. 5 seed South Alabama (9-10).

First serve is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. (CDT), with the winner advancing to Saturday’s semifinals to meet either top-seeded Old Dominion — the three-time defending champion — or the winner of the Coastal Carolina–Georgia State play-in match.

Louisiana enters the tournament with momentum, riding a season-best four-match winning streak. The run includes back-to-back victories over SBC foes South Alabama and Southern Miss to close the regular season.

All matches of the SBC Championship tournament will be streamed live on ESPN+, with live scoring available through Championship Central [sunbeltsports.org] at SunBeltSports.org.

DUAL INFORMATION

Opponent: South Alabama

Date: Apr. 17, 2026

Place: Rome Tennis Center (Rome, Ga.)

Time: 9:15 a.m. (CDT)

Live Coverage: Video [espn.com] | Scores [ioncourt.com]

The Ragin’ Cajuns are seeking their first SBC Championship tournament victory under head coach Thomas Sevel. Last season, UL fell in a tightly contested 4-3 decision to Troy in the quarterfinals, with the match coming down to the final court.

Louisiana has had recent success against South Alabama in the postseason, capturing a 4-3 victory in the 2024 quarterfinals.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns and Jaguars are no strangers – having just met in Mobile earlier this month on Saturday, April 4. That day, UL rallied from a 2-1 deficit with three consecutive singles victories from Mason Landreth, Leonard Tramolay and Darius Balan to secure the match.

Individually, Balan leads the Cajuns with a 10-6 singles record and enters postseason play on a four-match winning streak, capturing nine of his last 11 decisions. Nikola Kolyachev has added depth with a 6-2 mark, while Samuel Kyjaci has posted seven singles wins. Landreth has contributed six victories on Court 1, including three straight entering the tournament.

In doubles, the tandem of Landreth and Tramolay has anchored Louisiana with an 11-5 record and a six-match winning streak. As a team, the Cajuns hold a 27-15 doubles mark (.643), including an 11-5 record at the No. 1 position.

2026 Sun Belt Men's Tennis Championship Tournament(Rome, Ga.)

First Round - Thursday, April 16

Match 1 – (8) Coastal Carolina vs. (9) Georgia State – 9:00 a.m. CDT

Quarterfinals - Friday, April 17

Match 2 – (1) Old Dominion vs. Winner Match 1 – 9:00 a.m. CDT

Match 3 – (4) Louisiana vs. (5) South Alabama – 9:15 a.m. CDT

Match 4 – (2) Troy vs. (7) Southern Miss – 1:00 p.m. CDT

Match 5 – (3) Georgia Southern vs. (6) James Madison – 1:15 p.m. CDT

Semifinals - Saturday, April 18

Match 6 – Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3 – 9:00 a.m. CDT

Match 7 – Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5 – 1:00 p.m. CDT

Championship - Sunday, April 19

Match 8 – Winner Match 6 vs. Winner Match 7 – 12:00 p.m. CDT

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsMT) and on Instagram (ragincajunsmten) to stay up-to-date with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Tennis.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Admission to all Louisiana home matches throughout the season is free of charge for all and open to the public. Fans can track the progress of the matches involving Louisiana through the links accessible from the Men's Tennis schedule page on RaginCajuns.com.

