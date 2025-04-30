Louisiana Selected to Host 2026 SBC Softball Championship Tournament

The 2026 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship Tournament will be hosted by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, Louisiana, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

The 2026 event marks the seventh time that Lamson Park – site of the inaugural championship event back in 2000 – has played host to the event, the most occurrences in league history. Louisiana last hosted in 2023.

The SBC Championship Tournament, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6 through Saturday, May 9, 2026, features the Top 10 teams in the league in a single-elimination event.

“We are excited to host the Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship for the seventh time in the league’s history, and we are thrilled to welcome our visiting institutions and fans to Cajun Country in 2026,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “The Sun Belt Conference has historically been rated as one of the best softball conferences in the nation, and it will be an exciting week for our community. We are thankful to the selection committee for selecting us and look forward to hosting the Sun Belt Championship in one of the nation’s best softball environments at Lamson Park.”

Louisiana has previously hosted the Championship in 2000, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2023.

Four programs have earned the Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship Tournament title since its inception. Louisiana holds 18 all-time tournament championships, followed by South Alabama with three, Texas State with two and former member Florida Atlantic with one.

The 2025 Sun Belt Championship Tournament runs Wednesday-Saturday, May 7-10 in Troy, Alabama.

