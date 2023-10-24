Louisiana Releases 2024 Baseball Schedule

LAFAYETTE – A 34-game home slate, featuring weekend series against NCAA Regional participants Wright State, Tulane and Southern Miss, a trip to Minute Maid Park for games against Vanderbilt, LSU and Houston in the Astros Foundation College Classic, and a 30-game Sun Belt Conference schedule are part of the 2024 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball schedule which was released on Tuesday.

Louisiana, which finished 41-24 and earned its 18th appearance in the NCAA Regionals last season, will host Rice in a three-game series and will play home-and-home midweek games against Louisiana Tech, McNeese, Northwestern State and Southeastern Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will play 17 games against 2023 NCAA participants beginning with a three-game series against Wright State on Feb. 16-18 at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. Louisiana will host Rice (Feb. 23-25) and Tulane (March 8-10) in non-conference series and will battle Vanderbilt, LSU and Houston in the Astros Foundation College Classic on March 1-3 at Minute Maid Park.

Louisiana opens its 30-game SBC schedule at Arkansas State (March 15-17) before hosting Old Dominion (March 22-24) in the league home opener.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will play host to ULM (April 5-7) and Marshall (April 12-14) in SBC series before wrapping up the league home slate with series against Southern Miss (April 26-28) and South Alabama (May 16-18).

SBC road series for Louisiana will see trips to Texas State (March 28-30) on Easter Weekend, Coastal Carolina (April 19-21), Troy (May 3-5) and Georgia Southern (May 10-12).

Louisiana will host 10 midweek games during the 2024 season – Northwestern State (Feb. 21), Southern (March 19), McNeese (March 20), Grambling (March 26), Nicholls (April 2), Prairie View (April 9), Louisiana Tech (April 10), SLU (April 17), Houston Christian (April 24) and Jackson State (May 7).

The Sun Belt Conference Championships, scheduled for May 21-26, will be played at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., with the NCAA Regionals scheduled for May 31-June 3 at various sites.

The season ticket renewal process for the 2024 Louisiana Baseball season is currently underway.

All 2023 season ticket holders can renew their tickets at the same cost by logging on to their 'Account Manager' at RaginCajuns.com/Tickets. Once logged in, their personal renewal information will be available.

The deadline to renew season tickets is Monday, October 30.

