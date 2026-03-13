Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 2026 football schedule released, featuring rivalry game at Louisiana Tech

Lafayette - The Sun Belt Conference has released the full 2026 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football schedule, highlighted by a renewal of the in-state rivalry with Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana will play all 6 home games at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on Saturdays for the third consecutive season. The home slate opens September 5 against Lamar, followed by American Conference member UAB on September 19.

The Ragin' Cajuns open Sun Belt Conference play at home on October 3 against Arkansas State before making the trip to Ruston on October 10 to face Louisiana Tech. It will be the 88th all-time meeting between the schools and the first conference matchup since 1995. Louisiana Tech joined the Sun Belt Conference as a newcomer for the 2026 season.

The non-conference schedule includes road trips to USC on September 12 and Charlotte on September 26.

Louisiana will also travel to face Southern Miss on October 24 in Hattiesburg and will play its only midweek game on November 12 when it faces ULM in a Thursday night contest at Malone Stadium in Monroe.

Additional home games include Troy on October 17, South Alabama on November 7, and Coastal Carolina on November 21. The Ragin' Cajuns close out the regular season on November 28 at Georgia State in Atlanta.

Kickoff times and TV designations for the first 3 games and national broadcasts will be announced in late May. All remaining kickoff times will be announced by the Sun Belt and ESPN 12 days prior to each game.

2026 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football schedule (all times TBA)

Sept. 5 — Lamar

Sept. 12 — at USC

Sept. 19 — UAB

Sept. 26 — at Charlotte

Oct. 3 — Arkansas State*

Oct. 10 — at Louisiana Tech*

Oct. 17 — Troy*

Oct. 24 — at Southern Miss*

Oct. 31 — Open date

Nov. 7 — South Alabama*

Nov. 12 — at ULM* (Thursday)

Nov. 21 — Coastal Carolina*

Nov. 28 — at Georgia State*

*Sun Belt Conference game