Louisiana Powers Past McNeese, 67-57

LAFAYETTE – Powered by four players scoring in double figures, Louisiana Women’s Basketball picked up its third-straight victory and their seventh consecutive win over McNeese after the Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Cowgirls, 67-57, in Lake Charles.

Sunday’s offensive output marked the fourth time that four Ragin’ Cajuns have scored more than 10 points in a game this season.

Senior Ty’Reona Doucet and sophomore Makayia Hallmon led the way with 14 points apiece and combined for 11 rebounds, with Hallmon also dishing out a team-best five assists. Fellow starter Destiny Rice contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the win, while Tamera Johnson scored six points and brought down a career-high nine boards.

Off the bench, Lanay Wheaton added 11 of the team’s 20 reserve points and aided on the defensive with a team-best two steals.

Louisiana (5-1) finished the game with a 45.8 shooting percentage (27-for-59), the third time this season that the team has shot better than 45 percent in a game.

McNeese (3-3) took an early lead when Kaili Chamberlain, who scored 10 points for the Cowgirls, buried a 3-pointer seven seconds into the game, but a 13-1 Louisiana run over the next several minutes flipped the script in the opening quarter and put the Cajuns up 13-4.

Doucet helped Louisiana finish the quarter strong, driving through contact and getting the layup and ensuing free throw to fall with three seconds left to give her team an 18-10 advantage through the first 10 minutes.

The two teams traded buckets throughout the second quarter and recorded a 14-all draw in the period as Louisiana took a 32-24 advantage to the locker room.

Caira Wren, who finished the day with nine points and three rebounds, took advantage of a Cowgirl turnover and pushed the lead to 47-33 with 48 seconds showing in the third before four quick McNeese points cut the lead to 47-37.

The Ragin’ Cajuns maintained their double-digit advantage through the final quarter and went ahead by as many as 16 points before wrapping up the 67-57 victory.

Louisiana returns to action on Wednesday, Dec. 1, when it welcomes Xavier (La.) to the CAJUNDOME. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

