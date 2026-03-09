Louisiana Powers Past ACU, Pushes No. 4 Oklahoma to the Wire

Cajuns belt four home runs before tight loss to the Sooners on final day of Okana Invitational

NORMAN, Okla. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team rode a season-high four home runs to an 11-1 victory over Abilene Christian and received a strong pitching effort from Bethaney Noble that kept No. 4 Oklahoma within reach in a 2-1 loss on Sunday, March 8 at Love’s Field in Norman, Oklahoma on the final day of Okana Invitational.

Sunday’s outing brought a close to the non-conference weekend tournament portion of the 2026 season. Louisiana will be in Sun Belt play on weekends moving forward, starting off with the league-opening series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi from Friday-Sunday, March 13-15 against Southern Miss at the USM Softball Complex.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (16-10) opened the final day in Norman with a power surge against Abilene Christian (2-20), blasting four homers as part of a 13-hit performance. UL reached the double-digit run plateau for the fifth time in the past 10 games (since Feb. 24) and recorded double-digit hits for the 11th time on the season.

Cecilia Vasquez (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) and Emily Smith (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) each hit two-out, two-run home runs in a four-run first inning that gave Louisiana an early cushion. Brooke Otto (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) added a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Lillian Soto (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) capped the scoring with a three-run blast in the seventh.

Smith finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Vasquez and Soto each drove in two or more runs. Dayzja Williams scored three runs and added a double and two stolen bases.

In the circle, Sage Hoover (4-4) delivered a complete-game performance, allowing one run on four hits while striking out a season-high 10 batters over seven innings. Hoover notched her first double-digit strikeout performance since March 2023 (missed 2024 and 2025 seasons with injury).

In the day’s second game, Louisiana made the quick turnaround and pushed No. 4 Oklahoma to the end before falling by a run.

The Sooners (23-2) scored the game’s decisive runs in the third inning when Ella Parker hit a two-run home run to snap a scoreless tie.

Noble (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 K) clamped down afterward, holding Oklahoma scoreless the rest of the way and finishing with two runs allowed on five hits across six innings.

Louisiana broke through in the sixth when Kennedy Marceaux (1-for-2, BB, HR, RBI) homered down the left-field line to cut the deficit to 2-1. Haley Hart followed with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, but OU escaped the threat with a double play.

The Cajuns were limited to three hits in the contest, with Marceaux, Hart and Smith each recording one. Noble held a Sooners offense that entered the day batting .469 to five hits, well below its double-figure runs average and the lowest output since the season opener on February 5.

The win pulled OU ahead, at 17-16, in the all-time series with UL which now includes a 9-3 advantage in Norman.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana begins Sun Belt Conference play with the league-opening series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi from Friday-Sunday, March 13-15 against Southern Miss at the USM Softball Complex.

The Ragin' Cajuns and Golden Eagles meet on SBC Opening Weekend for the second time in past four seasons (UL visited in 2023). It's the fourth straight season that Louisiana begins conference play on the road.

The series opener is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday (March 13). Play continues Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and concludes on Sunday with the series finale at noon.

The entire series will be televised on ESPN+ with a radio broadcast available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

