Louisiana places eight on All-SBC Football Team

Highlighted by first-team selections Jaden Dugger and Jax Harrington, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns placed eight players on the 2025 All-Sun Belt Conference football team, the league office announced on Thursday.

The team was voted on by the league’s head coaches and a panel of media members.

Joining Dugger (linebacker) and Harrington (offensive line) on the team were defensive end Jordan Lawson (second-team), running back Bill Davis (third-team), along with honorable mention selections defensive backs Brent Gordon Jr. and Tyree Skipper, running back Zylan Perry, and offensive lineman Bryant Williams.

Dugger, who replaced 2024 first-team All-SBC linebacker K.C. Ossai in the “Mike” role on the Louisiana defense, thrived in his first season as a full-time starter, posting 118 tackles with three sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

His 118 tackles were the third-most among SBC players during the regular season, the sixth-most in school history, and the most by a Ragin’ Cajun since Chris Jacobs’ 120 stops in 1985.

The Pittsburgh, Pa., native and 2024 Georgetown transfer had two games on the season with 16 stops (vs. Southern Miss and ULM). Dugger had 10 or more stops in six games during the season, beginning with 11 tackles against Rice and 11 at Missouri. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior posted 12 tackles in a nationally-televised battle at James Madison and had 11 tackles at South Alabama.

Harrington, a redshirt senior from Erath, finished the regular season as the lone player on the Louisiana offensive line to play and start in all 12 games. Splitting time between right guard and right tackle, Harrington totaled 789 snaps on the season with a team-high 35 knockdowns.

He graded at 85 percent or better in all 12 games, with eight games graded in the 90th percentile. Harrington started the first four games at right guard for the Ragin’ Cajuns before injuries forced a move to the outside beginning in the SBC opener against Marshall.

Harrington, with 46 career starts in 52 games at Louisiana, posted a 90-percent grade against Marshall before grading out at 97 percent with four knockdowns at James Madison. He played all 67 snaps and graded at 92% with a pair of knockdowns at Troy. The 6-foot-4, 323-pound product, played 80 snaps with three knockdowns against Southern Miss and had five knockdowns against Arkansas State.

Lawson, a redshirt senior, recorded a career-high 47 tackles with a team-high 5.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and 11 quarterback hurries

The Brandon, Miss., native posted a season-high six tackles at Missouri and added five stops in back-to-back games against Arkansas State and ULM. Lawson added two tackles for loss in SBC games against Marshall, Texas State and ULM.

Davis, a redshirt sophomore, finished as Louisiana’s leader in rushing and ranked seventh in the SBC in rushing yards (743). The LaPlace, La., native scored six touchdowns on the ground and posted two 100-yard rushing games.

The running back gained a career-high 132 yards with two scores in a win over McNeese and finished with 126 yards on 15 carries, with a career-long 76-yard TD run against ULM.

Davis scored rushing TDs in the final three games of the season (Texas State, Arkansas State, ULM) and caught seven of his 10 passes during the season in the month of November where he helped Louisiana to a 4-0 record.

Gordon earned the starting role at cornerback in the final 10 games of his inaugural season for Louisiana, finishing third on the team in tackles (52) and leading the team in passes defended (11).

The former Cecilia High product earned his first career start at cornerback against high-powered Missouri and finished with six tackles.

Gordon had 10 stops in a road game at Eastern Michigan and recorded 25 tackles in the month of November, including eight solo stops against Texas State. His interception in the end zone against ULM halted the Warhawks’ opening drive in overtime and allowing Louisiana to win with a field goal.

Skipper, a redshirt senior, finished fourth on the team in tackles (52) in 10 games played during the season, with a tackle for loss, sack, and interception.

The New Orleans, La., native recorded nine tackles in games at Eastern Michigan, James Madison, and South Alabama. Skipper added an 18-yard interception return against Southern Miss and added a key sack in a win at South Alabama.

Perry rushed for 664 yards with eight touchdowns on the season to finish second in both categories for Louisiana, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

The redshirt junior added 13 receptions out of the backfield. Perry rushed for a season-high 115 yards and a pair of TDs at Eastern Michigan and added a pair of rushing TDs in the SBC opener against Marshall.

Perry scored on a career-long of 84 yards at nationally-ranked Missouri while adding TD runs in games against Troy, South Alabama, and Arkansas State.

Williams played and started in 11 games on the season as Louisiana’s left tackle, totaling 735 snaps on the season. The Lake Charles, La., native graded out at 97 percent at Eastern Michigan, finished with a 93 percent grade at Arkansas State, and was 92 percent against ULM.

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound product graded at 88 percent with three knockdowns at James Madison and graded at 88 percent in 87 snaps with four knockdowns against Texas State.

2025 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Alonza Barnett III, James Madison (RS Jr., QB – Whitsett, N.C.)



Offensive Player of the Year

Colton Joseph, Old Dominion (RS So., QB – Newport Beach, Calif.)



Defensive Player of the Year

Trent Hendrick, James Madison (Sr., LB – Richmond, Va.)

Special Teams Player of the Year

Evan Crenshaw, Troy (RS Jr., P – Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.)



Newcomer of the Year

Camden Brown, Georgia Southern (Sr., WR – Monroe, La.)



Freshman of the Year

Sahir West, James Madison (RS Fr., DL – Baltimore, Md.)



Coach of the Year

Bob Chesney, James Madison



All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Alonza Barnett III, James Madison (RS Jr., QB – Whitsett, N.C.)

RB – Wayne Knight, James Madison (RS Jr., RB – Smyrna, Del.)

RB – Kentrel Bullock, South Alabama (Sr., RB – Columbia, Miss.)

OL – Caleb Cook, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., OL – Brunswick, Ga.)

OL – Pat McMurtrie, James Madison (Gr., OL – Verona, N.J.)

OL – Jax Harrington, Louisiana (RS Sr., OL – Erath, La.)

OL – Zach Barlev, Old Dominion (Sr., OL – Bolingbrook, Ill.)

OL – Dorion Strawn, Texas State (RS Sr., OL – Ennis, Texas)

TE – Toby Payne, Marshall (RS Jr., TE – Poca, W.Va.)

WR – Camden Brown, Georgia Southern (Sr., WR – Monroe, La.)

WR – Ted Hurst, Georgia State (Sr., WR – Savannah, Ga.)

WR – Beau Sparks, Texas State (Jr., WR – El Paso, Texas)

All-Sun Belt First Team DefenseDL – Demarcus Hendricks, Arkansas State (RS Sr., DL – San Antonio, Texas)

DL – MJ Stroud, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., DL – Covington, Ga.)

DL – J’Mond Tapp, Southern Miss (RS Jr., DL – Donaldsonville, La.)

DL – Donnie Smith, Troy (Jr., DL – Greenville, Miss.)

LB – Trent Hendrick, James Madison (Sr., LB – Richmond, Va.)

LB – Jaden Dugger, Louisiana (Sr., LB – Pittsburgh, Pa.)

LB – Chris Jones, Southern Miss (So., LB – Byram, Miss.)

LB – Jordan Stringer, Troy (Sr., LB – Augusta, Ga.)

DB – Boogie Trotter, Marshall (Sr., DB – Nashville, Tenn.)

DB – Nehemiah Chandler, South Alabama (RS Fr., DB – Jacksonville, Fla.)

DB – Josh Moten, Southern Miss (RS Sr., DB – Waldorf, Md.)

DB – Devin Lafayette, Troy (Sr., DB – Brunswick, Ga.)

All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Lorcan Quinn, Marshall (Fr., K – Donaghmore, Ireland)

P – Evan Crenshaw, Troy (RS Jr., P – Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.)

RS – Chauncy Cobb, Arkansas State (RS So., RS – Clewiston, Fla.)

AP – Wayne Knight, James Madison (RS Jr., AP – Smyrna, Del.)



All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Colton Joseph, Old Dominion (RS So., QB – Newport Beach, Calif.)

RB – OJ Arnold, Georgia Southern (Sr., RB – Quitman, Ga.)

RB – Lincoln Pare, Texas State (RS Sr., RB – Germantown, Tenn.)

OL – Pichon Wimbley, Georgia Southern (Sr., OL – Newnan, Ga.)

OL – Zach Greenberg, James Madison (RS Sr., OL – Livingston, N.J.)

OL – Riley Robell, James Madison (RS So., OL – Harrisburg, Pa.)

OL – Ryan Joyce, Old Dominion (RS Sr., OL – Stockton, N.J.)

OL – Eli Russ, Troy (Sr., OL – Ardmore, Okla.)

TE – Ethan Conner, Troy (RS Sr., TE – Columbus, Miss.)

WR – Corey Rucker, Arkansas State (RS Sr., WR – Bentonia, Miss.)

WR – Demarcus Lacey, Marshall (Sr., WR – Birmingham, Ala.)

WR – Devin Voisin, South Alabama (Gr., WR – Crestview, Fla.)



All-Sun Belt Second Team DefenseDL – Cody Sigler, Arkansas State (RS Jr., DL – New Hope, Ala.)

DL – Immanuel Bush, James Madison (RS Sr., DL – Lancaster, S.C.)

DL – Sahir West, James Madison (RS Fr., DL – Baltimore, Md.)

DL – Jordan Lawson, Louisiana (RS Sr., DL – Brandon, Miss.)

LB – Colton Phares, App State (RS So., LB – Beaufort, S.C.)

LB – Blayne Myrick, South Alabama (RS Jr., LB – Fairhope, Ala.)

LB – Treylin Payne, Texas State (Sr., LB – San Antonio, Texas)

DB – Xamarion Gordon, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DB – Houston, Texas)

DB – Justin Eaglin, James Madison (RS Jr., DB – Spring Lake, N.C.)

DB – Jacob Thomas, James Madison (Sr., DB – Ashburn, Va.)

DB – Jerome Carter, Old Dominion (So., DB – Lake City, Fla.)

DB – Jaquez White, Troy (Jr., DB – Blackshear, Ga.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Tyler Robles, Texas State (RS So., K – Encinitas, Calif.)

P – Nathan Totten, Marshall (RS So., P – Ashland, Ky.)

RS – Jaylen Jenkins, Texas State (RS Jr., RS – Dallas, Texas)

AP – Beau Sparks, Texas State (Jr., AP – El Paso, Texas)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

QB – Brad Jackson, Texas State (RS Fr., QB – San Antonio, Texas)

RB – Rashod Dubinion, App State (Sr., RB – Ellenwood, Ga.)

RB – Bill Davis, Louisiana (RS So., RB – LaPlace, La.)

OL – Johnnie Brown III, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., OL – Lilburn, Ga.)

OL – Carter Sweazie, James Madison (RS Jr., OL – Ashburn, Va.)

OL – Jalen Slappy, Marshall (RS Jr., OL – Columbus, Ohio)

OL – Kenton Jerido, South Alabama (RS Jr., OL – Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

OL – Matt Henry, Troy (Sr., OL – Auckland, New Zealand)

TE – Izayah Cummings, App State (RS Sr., TE – Louisville, Ky.)

WR – Landon Ellis, James Madison (Jr., WR – Orange, Va.)

WR – Tre’ Brown III, Old Dominion (RS So., WR – Savannah, Ga.)

WR – Chris Dawn Jr., Texas State (Jr., WR – Dallas, Texas)



All-Sun Belt Third Team DefenseDL – Kevin Abrams-Verwayne, App State (RS Sr., DL – Marietta, Ga.)

DL – Ethan Hassler, Arkansas State (RS Sr., DL – Collierville, Tenn.)

DL – Ezekiel Durham-Campbell, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., DL – Atlanta, Ga.)

DL – Aiden Gobaira, James Madison (RS Jr., DL – Fairfax, Va.)

DL – Kris Trinidad, Old Dominion (RS Sr., DL – Richmond, Va.)

LB – Noah Flemmings, ULM (Jr., LB – Austin, Texas)

LB – Jeremy Mack Jr., Old Dominion (RS Sr., LB – Clinton, Miss.)

LB – Michael Montgomery, Southern Miss (Jr., LB – Seattle, Wash.)

DB – Ethan Johnson, App State (Sr., DB – Huntersville, N.C.)

DB – DJ Barksdale, James Madison (Jr., DB – Rock Hill, S.C.)

DB – Elijah Culp, James Madison (RS Sr., DB – Charlotte, N.C.)

DB – Ian Foster, Southern Miss (RS So., DB – Brundidge, Ala.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams

K – Dominic De Freitas, App State (Fr., K – Nappanee, Ind.)

P – Alex Smith, Georgia Southern (Jr., P – Melbourne, Australia)

RS – Dalen Cobb, Georgia Southern (Sr., RS – Washington, Ga.)

AP – Chauncy Cobb, Arkansas State (RS So., AP – Clewiston, Fla.)

All-Sun Belt Honorable Mentions

App State

OL – Jayden Ramsey (RS Sr., OL – Anderson, S.C.)

OL – Will Flowers (RS Sr., OL – LaGrange, Ga.)

DL – Rondo Porter (RS Jr., DL – Columbia, S.C.)

DB – Emory Floyd (RS Jr., DB – Marietta, Ga.)

Arkansas State

DL – Simeon Mitchell (Sr., DL – Oakland, Calif.)

LB – Kyle Taylor (RS Sr., LB – The Colony, Texas)

DB – Avante Dickerson (RS Sr., DB – Omaha, Neb.)

DB – AG McGhee (Sr., DB – Chipley, Fla.)

Coastal Carolina

OL – Joseph Hanson (Jr., OL – Niceville, Fla.)

OL – Thomas Johnson (RS Sr., OL – Aynor, S.C.)

K – Kian Afrookhteh (RS Jr., K – Laguna Niguel, Calif.)

RS – Malcolm Gillie (Super Sr., RS – Milwaukee, Wis.)

Georgia Southern

TE – Ahmon Green (6th Yr., TE – Columbia, S.C.)

WR – Marcus Sanders Jr. (Sr., WR – Montezuma, Ga.)

LB – Brendan Harrington (7th Yr., LB – Moncure, N.C.)

DB – Dorrian Smith (RS Sr., DB – Fort Valley, Ga.)

Georgia StateQB – Cameran Brown (RS Jr., QB – Warner Robins, Ga.)

RB – Jordon Simmons (RS Sr., RB – Marietta, Ga.)

LB – Josiah Robinson (RS Jr., LB – Apopka, Fla.)

DB – Jaylen Jones (RS So., DB – Matthews, N.C.)



James Madison

OL – Joseph Simmons (RS Jr., OL – Dover, Del.)

TE – Lacota Dippre (RS So., TE – Scott Township, Pa.)

DL – Amar Thomas (RS Jr., DL – Upper Marlboro, Md.)

DB – Tyler Brown (So., DB – Annapolis, Md.)

Louisiana

RB – Zylan Perry (RS Jr., RB – Franklin, La.)

OL – Bryant Williams (RS Jr., OL – Lake Charles, La.)

DB – Brent Gordon Jr. (Fr., DB – Cecilia, La.)

DB – Tyree Skipper (RS Sr., DB – New Orleans, La.)



ULM

RB – Zach Palmer-Smith (Sr., RB – Delran, N.J.)

OL – Elijah Fisher (RS Sr., OL – Allen, Texas)

DL – Jaden Hamlin (Sr., DL – Lafayette, Ala.)

DL – Kevontay Wells (Sr., DL – Jackson, Miss.)



Marshall

QB – Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (RS Jr., QB – Atlanta, Ga.)

DL – Paul Hutson III (RS Jr., DL – Norfolk, Va.)

LB – Jayland Parker (RS Sr., LB – Macon, Ga.)

DB – Daytione Smith (RS Jr., DB – East Highland Park, Va.)

Old Dominion

OL - Stephon Dubose-Bourne (RS Sr., OL – Chesapeake, Va.)

WR - Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding (So., WR – Brooklyn, N.Y.)

DL – Chris Forbes (RS Fr., DL – Upper Marlboro, Md.)

DB – Mario Easterly (RS Jr., DB – Harrisburg, Pa.)

South Alabama

OL – Malachi Preciado (RS Jr., OL – New Orleans, La.)

LB – Tirrell Johnson (RS Jr., LB – Wynne, Ark.)

LB – Darius McKenzie (RS Sr., LB – Ottawa, Canada)

DB – Christopher Wallace Jr. (Sr., DB – Mobile, Ala.)

Southern Miss

QB – Braylon Braxton (RS Sr., QB – Frisco, Texas)

WR – Micah Davis (RS Sr., WR – Atlanta, Ga.)

WR – Elijah Metcalf (Gr., WR – Charlotte, N.C.)

DL – Brodarius Lewis (Gr., DL – Prattville, Ala.)

Texas State

OL – Emeka Obigbo (RS Sr., OL – Arlington, Texas)

TE – Titus Lyons (RS Sr., TE – Pottsboro, Texas)

DL – Kalil Alexander (RS Sr., DL – Charlotte, N.C.)

DB – Jaden Rios (RS Sr., DB – Frisco, Texas)

Troy

WR – Peyton Higgins (Sr., WR – Florence, Ala.)

WR – Tray Taylor (Sr., WR – Shreveport, La.)

DL – Luis Medina (Sr., DL – Summerville, Ga.)

DB – Kaleno Levine (Sr., DB – Fort Worth, Texas)

