Louisiana places 229 student athletes on SBC honors list

NEW ORLEANS – A total of 229 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes earned recognition for their academic achievements as the Sun Belt Conference announced its 2024-25 Academic Honors List on Thursday.

Louisiana was well represented among the more than 3,300 student-athletes from the league’s 14 full members and affiliate institutions who were honored. The Ragin’ Cajuns placed 123 student-athletes on the Commissioner’s List and another 102 on the Academic Honor Roll.

In addition, four Louisiana student-athletes received one of the league’s highest academic distinctions – the 1A FAR Academic Excellence Award. Honorees included Burke Alford (golf), Juliana Courville (women’s cross country/track and field), Calin Postea (men’s tennis), and Kamryn Williams (women’s track and field).

The Commissioner’s List recognizes student-athletes who earned a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) or higher during the 2024-25 academic year, while the Academic Honor Roll acknowledges those who maintained a GPA between 3.0 and 3.49.

The 1A FAR Academic Excellence Award is presented nationally to student-athletes at FBS institutions who graduated between Sept. 1, 2024, and Aug. 31, 2025, with a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or better, while also competing in at least two years of NCAA intercollegiate athletics at the FBS level.

