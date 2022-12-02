Louisiana Places 11 On All-Sun Belt Conference Football Team

NEW ORLEANS – Paced by four first-team selections, including punter Rhys Byrns and defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill-Green, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns placed 11 players on the 2022 All-Sun Belt Conference Football team, the league office announced Thursday.

on

Byrns, a repeat first-team pick and four-time All-SBC selection, was joined by Hill-Green, a second-team member in 2021, safety Bralen Trahan and return specialist Eric Garror.

Linebackers Andre Jones and Jourdan Quibodeaux were each named to the second-team in voting conducted by the league’s head coaches and media , with wide receiver Michael Jefferson named to the third team.

and media

Four players – running back Chris Smith, tight ends Neal Johnson and Johnny Lumpkin, and linebacker Kris Moncrief, were named to the honorable mention team.

Byrns led the Sun Belt and ranks 23rd in punting this season with a 44.3 average. The Rye, Australia , native, recorded nine punts 50-or-more yards and 11 inside the 20. He booted a season-long 60-yarder against Troy and had six games where he averaged 45+ yards per punt.

,

Hill-Green registered 42 tackles with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in 2022. The senior hurried the quarterback a team-high nine times and tied the school record in career sacks with 21.0. The elder statesman of the defense, Hill-Green has recorded 249 career tackles, 33 TFLs and 21.0 sacks in 62 games played.

Trahan, a Lafayette native and former Acadiana High product, ranked second on the team with 73 tackles including a tackle for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakup and a fumble recovery. In his career, Trahan has recorded 13 interceptions, which is second among career active leaders in FBS and ranks fourth all-time in Louisiana history. His four interceptions on the year ranks tied for 16th nationally.

Garror, who was named a PFF All-American earlier this week, was one of the top punt returners as his 14.2 yards per return is the third-best in the nation and is one of four players to return two punt returns for a touchdown. Garror, the Ragin’ Cajuns all-time leader in punt returns (93) and yards (778), returned 24 punts for 356 yards and two touchdowns on the season and was named SBC Special Teams Player of the Week (Sept. 5) after scoring on an 83-yard punt return vs. Southeastern Louisiana. The Mobile, Ala., native added a 69-yard punt return for a TD against South Alabama on Oct. 1.

Jones moved to linebacker after earning All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2021 as a defensive lineman and posted a team-high 7.5 sacks in the 2022 season. Quibodeaux, a former walk-on, became the first Ragin' Cajun since 2019 to eclipse the 100-tackle plateau, leading the team with 101 stops with 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Jefferson caught a team-high 51 passes for 810 yards with seven touchdowns. He caught six passes for 179 yards – the ninth-most in school history – and a touchdown against Southern Miss (Oct. 27).

Louisiana (6-6), which became bowl eligible for the school-record fifth consecutive season, will find out its post-season destination when bowl pairings are released on Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

Offensive Player of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Defensive Player of the Year

Carlton Martial, Troy (Sr., LB – Mobile, Ala.)

Newcomer of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Freshman of the Year

Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (RS Fr., WR – Lilburn, Ga.)

Coach of the Year

Jon Sumrall, Troy

All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

RB – Khalan Laborn, Marshall (6th Yr., RB – Virginia Beach, Fla.)

RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Jr., RB – Opelika, Ala.)

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State (RS Jr., OL – Glen St. Mary, Fla.)

OL – Austin Stidham, Troy (Sr., OL – Russellville, Ala.)

OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina (Jr., OL – Lakeland, Fla.)

OL – Jake Andrews, Troy (Jr., OL – Millbrook, Ala.)

OL – Anderson Hardy, App State (RS Jr., OL – Raleigh, N.C.)

TE – Seydou Traore, Arkansas State (So., TE – London, England)

WR – Jamari Thrash, Georgia State (RS Jr., WR – LaGrange, Ga.)

WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison (RS Sr., WR – Manassas, Va.)

WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion (Jr., WR – Richmond, Va.)

All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – T.J. Jackson, Troy (So., DL – Millbrook, Ala.)

DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana (RS Sr., DL – New Iberia, La.)

DL – Owen Porter, Marshall (RS Jr., DL – Huntington, W.Va.)

DL – Will Choloh, Troy (Sr., DL – Lawrenceville, Ga.)

DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison (RS Sr., DL – Upper Marlboro, Md.)

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy (Sr., LB – Mobile, Ala.)

LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (So., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)

LB – Nick Hampton, App State (RS Jr., LB – Anderson, S.C.)

DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama (So., DB – Ridgeland, Miss.)

DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall (RS Jr., DB – Tampa, Fla.)

DB – Reddy Steward, Troy (Jr., DB – Decatur, Ala.)

DB – Bralen Trahan, Louisiana (RS Sr., DB – Lafayette, La.)

All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (Fr., K – Chandler, Ariz.)

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana (Sr., P – Rye, Australia)

RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana (Sr., RS – Mobile, Ala.)

AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (So., AP – Miami, Fla.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy (So., RB – Marietta, Ga.)

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (So., RB – Miami, Fla.)

OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., OL – Carrollton, Ga.)

OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Newtown, Pa.)

OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (RS Jr., OL – Waxhaw, N.C.)

OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Irmo, S.C.)

OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison (RS Jr., OL – Knoxville, Md.)

TE – Henry Pearson, App State (Sr., TE – Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.)

WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama (Sr., WR – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM (5th Yr., WR – Idabel, Okla.)

WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern (Sr., WR – McDonough, Ga.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – Levi Bell, Texas State (RS Jr., DL – Cedar Park, Texas)

DL – James Carpenter, James Madison (RS So., DL – Roanoke, Va.)

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy (Jr., DL – Delta State, Nigeria)

DL – Jamare Edwards, James Madison (RS Sr., DL – Miami, Fla.)

DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina (So., DL – Bronx, N.Y.)

LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern (RS So., LB – Beaver Falls, Pa.)

LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana (RS Sr., LB – Varnado, La.)

LB – Jourdan Quibodeaux, Louisiana (RS Sr., LB – Lafayette, La.)

DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State (RS Sr., DB – Rockingham, N.C.)

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State (Sr., DB – Greer, S.C.)

DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall (Sr., DB – Rock Hill, S.C.)

DB – Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DB – High Point, N.C.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama (Jr., K – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

P – Devyn McCormick, ULM (5th, P – Port Charlotte, Fla.)

RS – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State (RS Sr., RS – Palmetto, Fla.)

AP – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State (RS Sr., AP – Palmetto, Fla.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

QB – Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., QB – Stow, Ohio)

RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison (Gr., RB – Frederick, Md.)

RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern (Jr., RB – Daleville, Ala.)

OL – James Jackson, South Alabama (Sr., OL – Moss Point, Miss.)

OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State (RS Jr., OL – Toronto, Canada)

OL – Caleb Kelly, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., OL – Warner Robins, Ga.)

OL – Isaiah Helms, App State (Jr., OL – Hudson, N.C.)

OL – Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., OL – Conway, S.C.)

TE – Jacob Jenkins, Coastal Carolina (Jr., TE – Hoover, Ala.)

WR – Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss (Sr., WR – West Point, Miss.)

WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., WR – Greenwood, S.C.)

WR – Michael Jefferson, Louisiana (Sr., WR – Mobile, Ala.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense

DL – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State (RS Sr., DL – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DL – Dorchester, Mass.)

DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., DL – Roswell, Ga.)

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy (So., DL – Tallahassee, Fla.)

LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison (RS So., LB – Portsmouth, Va.)

LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., LB – Lake Wylie, S.C.)

LB – Santrell Latham, Southern Miss (RS Sr., LB – Meridian, Miss.)

DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss (Jr., DB – Greenwood, Miss.)

DB – Malik Shorts, Southern Miss (RS Jr., DB – Bassfield, Miss.)

DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama (Sr., DB – Hattiesburg, Miss.)

DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State (RS Jr., DB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., DB – Evans, Ga.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams

K – Briggs Bourgeois, Southern Miss (RS Sr., K – St. Amant, La.)

P – Mason Hunt, Southern Miss (RS Sr., P – Wiggins, Miss.)

RS – Milan Tucker, App State (RS So., RS – Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

AP – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Jr., AP – Opelika, Ala.)

All-Sun Belt Honorable Mentions

App State

QB – Chase Brice (RS Sr., QB – Grayson, Ga.)

RB – Nate Noel (So., RB – Miami, Fla.)

WR – Kaedin Robinson (RS So., WR – Asheville, N.C.)

LB – Jalen McLeod (So., LB – Washington, D.C.)

Arkansas State

QB – James Blackman (RS Sr., QB – South Bay, Fla.)

OL – Jordan Rhodes (RS Sr., OL – Fairburn, Ga.)

WR – Champ Flemings (RS Sr., WR – Pasadena, Calif.)

DL – TW Ayers (RS Jr., DL – Lamar, Mo.)

Coastal Carolina

RB – CJ Beasley (RS So., RB – Norfolk, Va.)

WR – Tyson Mobley (Jr., WR – Longwood, Fla.)

DL – Adrian Hope (Super Sr., DL – Ocala, Fla.)

LB – Shane Bruce (RS So., LB – Carrollton, Ga.)

Georgia Southern

WR – Derwin Burgess Jr. (So., WR – Riverdale, Ga.)

WR – Jeremy Singleton (RS Sr., WR – New Orleans, La.)

DB – Anthony Wilson (RS Jr., DB – Columbia, S.C.)

K – Alex Raynor (RS Jr., K – Kennesaw, Ga.)

Georgia State

QB – Darren Grainger (RS Sr., QB – Conway, S.C.)

RB – Tucker Gregg (Sr., RB – Chatsworth, Ga.)

DL – Javon Denis (RS Jr., DL – Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

K – Michael Hayes (RS Jr, K – Florence, S.C.)

James Madison

TE – Drew Painter (RS Sr., TE – Hershey, Pa.)

LB – Jailin Walker (So., LB – Richmond, Va.)

DB – Sam Kidd (RS Sr., DB – Reston, Va.)

DB – Jordan Swann (RS Sr., DB – Newark, Del.)

Louisiana

RB – Chris Smith (RS Jr., RB – Louisville, Miss.)

TE – Neal Johnson (Jr., TE – Mesquite, Texas)

TE – Johnny Lumpkin (RS Sr., TE – Atlanta, Ga.)

LB – Kris Moncrief (Sr., LB – Raleigh, Miss.)

ULM

DL – Caleb Thomas (Gr., DL – Mansfield, Texas)

LB – Quae Drake (Jr. LB – Wadley, Ala.)

LB – Zack Woodard (Gr., LB – Thomasville, Ala.)

K – Calum Sutherland (6th Yr., K – Keller, Texas)

Marshall

WR – Corey Gammage (RS Jr., WR – Delray Beach, Fla.)

DL – Koby Cumberlander (RS SR., DL – Roswell, Ga.)

LB – Eli Neal (Jr., LB – Memphis, Tenn.)_

DB – Andre Sam (6th Yr., DB – Iowa, La.)

Old Dominion

RB – Blake Watson (RS Jr., RB – Queens, N.Y.)

DL – Alonzo Ford Jr. (So., DL – Richmond, Va.)

DB – R’Tarriun Johnson (RS Sr., DB – Wiggins, Miss.)

P – Ethan Duane (So., P – Melbourne, Australia)

South Alabama

QB – Carter Bradley (Jr., QB – Jacksonville, Fla.)

WR – Devin Voisin (So., WR – Crestview, Fla.)

DL – Wy’Kevious Thomas (RS So., DL – Riverdale, Ga.)

DB – Jaden Voisin (So., DB – Crestview, Fla.)

Southern Miss

DL – Jalen Williams (RS So., DL – Tylertown, Miss.)

LB – Daylen Gill (Sr., LB – Louisville, Miss.)

LB – Averie Habas (Jr., LB – Rice Lake, Wis.)

DB – Natrone Brooks (Sr., DB – Starkville, Miss.)

Texas State

WR – Ashtyn Hawkins (So., WR – Desoto, Texas)

LB – Jordan Revels (Jr., LB – Houston, Texas)

DB – Tory Spears (RS Jr., DB – Houston, Texas)

K – Seth Keller (RS Jr., K – Colleyville, Texas)

Troy

WR – Tez Johnson (So., WR – Pinson, Ala.)

LB – KJ Robertson (Sr., LB – Alabaster, Ala.)

DB – Dell Pettus (Jr., DB – Harvest, Ala.)

DB – Craig Slocum Jr. (Sr., DB – Lake Butler, Fla.)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel