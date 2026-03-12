Louisiana Opens Sun Belt Play at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team begins Sun Belt Conference play with the league-opening series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi from Friday-Sunday, March 13-15 against Southern Miss at the USM Softball Complex.

The series opener is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday (March 13). Play continues Saturday (March 14) at 2:00 p.m., and concludes on Sunday (Match 15) with the series finale at noon.

The entire series will be televised on ESPN+ with Clay Sweet calling the action. Fans can listen to the radio broadcast of each game in the Lafayette area on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network app with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

The Ragin' Cajuns (16-10, 0-0 SBC) and Golden Eagles (18-10, 0-0 SBC) meet on SBC Opening Weekend for the second time in past four seasons (UL visited in 2023). It's the fourth straight season that Louisiana begins conference play on the road.

Louisiana (16-10, 0-0 SBC) at Southern Miss (18-10, 0-0 SBC)

Dates: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15

Location: Hattiesburg, Miss.

Stadium: USM Softball Complex

Series Schedule:

Fri., Mar. 13 – 6:00 p.m. (CDT) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

Sat., Mar. 14 – 2:00 p.m. (CDT) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

Sun., Mar. 15 – 12:00 p.m. (CDT) ) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

MEDIA INFORMATION

Season Stats (PDF) [s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com] | Roster [ragincajuns.com] | Schedule/Results [ragincajuns.com]

Television: ESPN+ [espn.com] | Talent: Clay Sweet, PxP

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM and Varsity Network [ragincajuns.com] | Talent: Cody Junot, PxP; Bobby Neveaux, analyst

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [statbroadcast.com]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsSB [x.com]



TEAM INFORMATION

LOUISIANA Ragin' Cajuns

NFCA: -- | USA: -- | SBA: -- | D1S: -- | RPI: 64

Head Coach: Alyson Habetz (Louisiana, '95)

Record at Louisiana: 45-35 (2nd season)

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .318 / .522 / .394

Team ERA: 3.55 | Opponent Batting Average: .260 | Strikeouts (Pitching): 110

Stolen Bases: 29-for-41

SOUTHERN MISS Golden Eagles

NFCA: -- | USA: -- | SBA: -- | D1S: -- | RPI: 113

Head Coach: Natalie Poole (McNeese, '98)

Record at USM: 85-92 (4th season)

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .312 / .409 / .413

Team ERA: 3.35 | Opponent Batting Average: .263 | Strikeouts (Pitching): 82

Stolen Bases: 39-for-45



SERIES HISTORY

Series Record: Louisiana leads, 54-5

Sun Belt Play: Louisiana leads, 9-0

Last: 5/3/25 – UL 4, USM 2 (Lafayette, La.)

In Hattiesburg: Louisiana leads, 19-1

Streak: UL, +9



LEADING OFF

>> Louisiana begins Sun Belt Conference play on the road from Friday-Sunday, March 13-15 against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

>> This weekend starts the 26th season of softball within the Sun Belt.

>> Louisiana, one of the Sun Belt’s founding members in the sport of softball, has claimed 20 regular season championships.

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns open SBC play on the road for the fourth straight season – a streak dating back to the last visit to Hattiesburg in 2023.

>> Louisiana is winding down its season-long, 12-game road trip and closing out a stretch where 19 out of 20 games have been on the road since February 17.

>> Louisiana ended the 2025 season winning its last three SBC series (USA, TXST, USM). Prior to the 2025 season, the Ragin’ Cajuns had won an NCAA-record 89 consecutive conference series (March 2013-May 2024).

>> Louisiana and Southern Miss meet for the fourth time since the Golden Eagles joined the SBC in 2023. The Ragin’ Cajuns swept the previous three SBC series.

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns offense has scored double digits in five of the last 10 games and seven times, overall. The unit has recorded double-digit hits 11 times on the season.

>> It took the Ragin' Cajuns only four weeks to surpass last season's home run total. UL enters the weekend with 29 home runs after hitting 22 a year ago.

>> Louisiana's offense ranks Top 100 nationally in average (.318), total hits (217), home runs (29), RBI (153), slugging percentage (.522) and scoring (6.4).

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns offense is batting .318 as a team, out-hitting opponents 217–176 through 26 games. Louisiana has produced 29 home runs and 38 doubles, helping generate a .522 team slugging percentage.

>> The Ragin' Cajuns have involved four arms in the circle with Sage Hoover (51.2), Lexie Delbrey (34.0), Bethaney Noble (46.2) and Julianne Tipton (27.2) each having worked 25-plus innings.



ABOUT LOUISIANA

>> Junior third baseman Brooke Otto has been Louisiana’s top run producer, batting .343 with a team-high six home runs and 23 RBI while posting a .714 slugging percentage.



>> Brooke Otto also leads the team with eight doubles and 50 total bases, helping anchor the middle of the Ragin’ Cajuns lineup.



>> Second baseman Mia Liscano has been one of Louisiana’s most consistent hitters, leading the team with a .410 batting average. Liscano has recorded 25 hits, scored 20 runs and stolen 10 bases in 11 attempts, providing speed and excelling at turning the lineup over from the No. 9 position.



>> Outfielder Haley Hart is hitting .366 with four home runs and 17 RBI while ranking among the team leaders with 11 walks. Hart’s .620 slugging percentage and .446 on-base percentage make her a key piece of the Cajuns offense.



>> First baseman Emily Smith has produced five home runs and 21 RBI, ranking second on the team in both categories. Smith closed the Okana Invitational with a 4-of-7 showing on Sunday, March 8 – one of her top days in recent weeks.



>> Catcher Kennedy Marceaux is one of three players with at least five home runs (joining Brooke Otto and Emily Smith) and has driven in the third-most RBI (19).



>> Right-hander Bethaney Noble has emerged as Louisiana’s ace in the circle. Noble owns a 5-2 record with a 1.80 ERA in 46.2 innings while striking out 23 batters.



>> Bethaney Noble has tossed six complete games and recorded two saves while holding opponents to a .258 batting average.



>> Sage Hoover leads the pitching staff with 37 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched. She battled LSU for 9.2 innings in a 2-1 contest and claimed a win over then-No. 15 Texas A&M.



THIS 'N THAT

>> The Ragin' Cajuns seek a return to their championship and postseason ways in the 2026 season. Last season, UL finished third in the SBC and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

>> Louisiana was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.

>> 2025 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Emily Smith is the top returner on offense looking to build upon a 50-hit, 40-RBI debut in her collegiate rookie season.

>> The two-time reigning national leader in total double plays turned, Louisiana's defense crafted 81 double plays over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

>> The double play tandem of Cecilia Vasquez and Mia Liscano highlights an infield defense that has led the nation in double plays turned the past two seasons.

>> Acadiana-area softball star Kennedy Marceaux of Kaplan, the 2024 Louisiana Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, headlines the newcomers.

>> The 2026 campaign marks the 46th season in the storied history of Louisiana Softball. The program debuted in 1981 and since has recorded 1,933 wins, a total that ranks Top 5 in NCAA history.

>> The Louisiana Softball program's rich tradition includes six Women's College World Series appearances, eight NCAA Super Regional berths and 33 NCAA Regional appearances which ranks as eighth-most in NCAA history.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana makes its much-awaited return to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park from Friday-Sunday, March 20-22 hosting rival Texas State in the Sun Belt home opening series.

The series opener is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday (March 20). Play continues Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and concludes on Sunday with the series finale at 1:00 p.m.

The entire series will be televised on ESPN+ with a radio broadcast available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

It’ll be the final SBC series and the Bobcats’ last visit to Lamson Park as a member of the Sun Belt. Texas State transitions to the PAC-12 following the 2026 season.

