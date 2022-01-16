Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Louisiana Opens Road Trip with 71-64 Victory Over South Alabama

Strong second half propels the Ragin’ Cajuns to first road win since Nov. 28, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana Athletics
WBB_Team.jfif
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 19:01:44-05

MOBILE, Ala. – Trailing by five points at the break, Louisiana dug deep in the second half and outscored South Alabama, 42-30, to leave Mobile with a 71-64 road win on Saturday night.

The result improved the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) to 4-1 in games away from home this season and got the team’s three-game road swing off to a great start.

Senior Ty’Reona Doucet once again proved why she was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Preseason Player of the Year, following up Thursday’s huge double-double with 16 points and 18 rebounds in the win over the Jags. With back-to-back monster games, Doucet has moved into sixth place for career scoring with 1,288 points.

For a second consecutive game, the Ragin’ Cajuns had four players score in double figures after Lanay Wheaton led the way with a team-high 17 points, Makayia Hallmon scored 16 points and Tamera Johnson added 12 points.

Louisiana also did a great job controlling the glass, outrebounding South Alabama, 42-35, and outscored the Jags 32-26 in the paint and holding a 19-12 in second-chance points.

Point guard Destiny Rice, who scored five points in the contest, gave Louisiana an early 3-2 lead by draining a triple, but an 8-0 run in the middle of the opening period saw the home team take a 12-5 advantage before Wheaton buried a jumper to end the run. A triple from Hallmon and four-straight points from Wheaton to end the quarter tied things up at 14-14.

After trading buckets early in the second quarter, South Alabama took advantage of a 9-0 run to take a 27-20 lead and force a Cajuns' timeout. Louisiana locked down on defense and was able to cut into the deficit when Rice beat the buzzer to make the score 34-29 at halftime.

Louisiana stormed out of the gate to get the second half going, using a 7-0 run to go ahead 36-34 following a Johnson layup. The lead held firm throughout the quarter as the visitors took a two-point advantage into the final 10 minutes.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Ragin’ Cajuns were able to extend their advantage with a 7-2 run to go up 57-50 with 6:43 to go. The Jags were able to pull within two points, but back-to-back triples from Hallmon pushed the lead out to 64-56.

South Alabama mounted one final charge, pulling within five points with 23 seconds to play, but two late free throws secured the 71-64 victory.

Louisiana’s three-game road swing continues on Thursday, Jan. 20, when the Ragin’ Cajuns travel to Boone, N.C., to take on App State. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. CST and will be streamed live on ESPN+

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.