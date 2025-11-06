Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Louisiana opens men's home slate against SLU

Screenshot 2025-11-06 151328.png
Ragin' Cajuns Athletics
Screenshot 2025-11-06 151328.png
Posted

LAFAYETTE The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team opens its 2025-26 home schedule on Friday when it hosts in-state opponent Southeastern Louisiana at the Cajundome.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+ with fans in the Lafayette area able to listen to the game on 103.3-FM The Goat/1420 AM or worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Tickets are available on-line at RaginCajuns.com/tickets [ragincajuns.evenue.net].

Louisiana (0-1) officially tipped off the Quannas White era on Monday at Ball State in the MAC-SBC Challenge with the Cardinals pulling away in the final four minutes in claiming a 75-64 victory. Jamyron Keller scored a game-high 21 points in his Ragin’ Cajuns debut – one off his career-best (22) set at Oklahoma State – with Jaxon Olvera adding 13.

Olvera, a Pepperdine transfer, pulled down six rebounds to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns with Keller and De’Vion Levergne dishing out a team-best four assists each.

SLU (0-1), in the midst of a season-opening, four-game road trip, dropped an 88-58 decision at Ole Miss on Monday. Jaiden Lawrence scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Lions with UAB transfer Makhi Myles coming off the bench to add 10.

Louisiana wraps up its two-game home stand on Tuesday (November 11) against Tulane in a 7 p.m. game before traveling to face McNeese on Friday (November 14) in a 6 p.m. battle.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men’s Basketball season are available now at RaginCajuns.com/tickets [ragincajuns.evenue.net] or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.