Louisiana opens men's home slate against SLU

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team opens its 2025-26 home schedule on Friday when it hosts in-state opponent Southeastern Louisiana at the Cajundome.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+ with fans in the Lafayette area able to listen to the game on 103.3-FM The Goat/1420 AM or worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Tickets are available on-line at RaginCajuns.com/tickets [ragincajuns.evenue.net] .

Louisiana (0-1) officially tipped off the Quannas White era on Monday at Ball State in the MAC-SBC Challenge with the Cardinals pulling away in the final four minutes in claiming a 75-64 victory. Jamyron Keller scored a game-high 21 points in his Ragin’ Cajuns debut – one off his career-best (22) set at Oklahoma State – with Jaxon Olvera adding 13.

Olvera, a Pepperdine transfer, pulled down six rebounds to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns with Keller and De’Vion Levergne dishing out a team-best four assists each.

SLU (0-1), in the midst of a season-opening, four-game road trip, dropped an 88-58 decision at Ole Miss on Monday. Jaiden Lawrence scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Lions with UAB transfer Makhi Myles coming off the bench to add 10.

Louisiana wraps up its two-game home stand on Tuesday (November 11) against Tulane in a 7 p.m. game before traveling to face McNeese on Friday (November 14) in a 6 p.m. battle.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men’s Basketball season are available now at RaginCajuns.com/tickets [ragincajuns.evenue.net] or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

