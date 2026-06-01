Louisiana Men Close NCAA East Action with Strong Relay Showing

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field men’s squad sent its final qualifiers out to compete at the NCAA East First Round during Day 3 action on Friday, May 29 at the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Lexington, Kentucky.

Louisiana’s 4x100-meter relay team of Zakhy Munro, Mark Daley, Caemon Scott and Camren Hardy took the track and clocked in at 39.38. The time provided the group with a Top 20 regional round finish.

The Ragin’ Cajuns 4x100 unit finished 16th overall, just on the outside of a spot for nationals (Top 12 advanced). Host-Kentucky claimed the 12th and final nationals berth with its time of 39.01.

Munro, Daley, Scott and Hardy, racing together for the first time since the April 10 Crimson Tide Invitational, finished just shy of their season best (39.31) and bested the Ragin’ Cajuns’ performance at the SBC Championship (39.46).

The Ragin’ Cajuns men depart the NCAA East First Round with one ticket punched for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, claimed by Jemar Ferugson with his 11th-place finish in the javelin throw on Wednesday (May 27).

The Louisiana Track and Field program concludes competition at the NCAA East First Round in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday (May 30) afternoon with their final regional round qualifiers on the women’s side. The Ragin’ Cajuns will have three opportunities to earn a berth to nationals in Eugene.

Kimola Hines kicks off Saturday’s competition at 12:00 p.m. (CDT) taking part in flight 3 of the discus, followed by Alaysha Veal competing in the second of two flights in the high jump at 1:00 p.m. (CDT). The day concludes at 5:00 p.m. (CDT) with Reem Tammam getting another shot at a nationals berth, this time in triple jump.

The Top 12 finishers in each event advance to the June 10-13 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Live coverage of the NCAA East First Round is available on ESPN+. Live results are available here [flashresults.ncaa.com].

Day 3 at NCAA East First Round

Men’s 4x100m Relay

16. Louisiana (Zakhy Munro, Mark Daley, Caemon Scott, Camren Hardy), [39.38]

Upcoming at NCAA East First Round

Saturday, May 30

12:00 p.m. (CDT) – Kimola Hines (Women’s Discus)

1:00 p.m. (CDT) – Alaysha Veal (Women’s High Jump)

5:00 p.m. (CDT) – Reem Tammam (Women’s Triple Jump)

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