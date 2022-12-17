Louisiana Looks to Get Back on Track Saturday Afternoon in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team takes one last road trip before the Christmas break, traveling to Beaumont, Texas on Saturday, December 17 to meet the Lamar Cardinals at 2:00 p.m. inside the Montagne Center.



The trip marks the final time the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) play on the road before the new year arrives. Following Saturday’s tilt, Louisiana returns to the Cajundome for its final non-conference game (LSU-Alexandria) on Monday (Dec. 19), before the holiday pause, and then opens Sun Belt Conference play New Year’s Day weekend (Dec. 29-31) on its home court.

The matchup with Lamar (4-5) marks Louisiana’s final non-conference road game of the 2022-23 season.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Jason Metko (pxp) and Emily Sterling (analyst) providing the commentary. Fans in the Acadiana region can listen to call of the game by Steve Peloquin on 103.3 FM The Goat and 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network.

The Ragin’ Cajuns seek to bounce back from last Sunday’s 81-41 defeat at Auburn which halted the team’s season-best, four-game winning streak.

The Lamar game is the first of two outings over a three-day period in which coach Garry Brodhead’s squad seeks to build momentum heading into conference play, which arrives the final week of the month.

Regaining the team’s shooting touch is a priority for Brodhead whose team had finished above 35 percent the previous four games, shooting 42 percent during the stretch, leading up to Auburn. Against the Tigers, the Ragin’ Cajuns shot below 30 percent from the field and less than 50 percent at the free throw line.

Tamera Johnson paces the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring (10.8) and rebounding (7.4). The Lafayette native has already generated six double-digit scoring performances and three double-doubles. Four other times she’s been within three rebounds or less of a double-double and entering the Lamar contest has scored 10-plus point in four of the last five outings dating back to the UNT Fall Feast.

The Ragin’ Cajuns defense, which ranks Top 40 nationally forcing 21.0 turnovers per game, is led by Lanay Wheaton’s 20 steals with Johnson right behind at 17 steals. Wheaton also paces the team with 15 assists, followed closely by Destiny Rice with 13 assists.

The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back outings against nationally ranked SEC squads Arkansas and LSU. They held a 33-31 lead over the Razorbacks at halftime and limited them to their lowest point total of the season.

Lamar is led in scoring by the double-digit scoring guard combo of Sabria Dean (15.4) and Portia Adams (13.3). Dean had a pair of 25-point outings in November while Adams averaged 18 points per game last week.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (5-5) at LAMAR (4-5)

Date / Time: Saturday, December 17, 2022 / 2:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Beaumont, Texas

Arena: Montagne Center (9,567)

RADIO/TVRadio: The GOAT 103.3 FM / 1420 AMTalent: Steve Peloquin (PxP)TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]Talent: Jason Metko (PxP); Emily Sterling (analyst)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIALive Stats: LamarCardinals.com [lamarcardinals.com]Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORYOverall: Lamar leads, 41-22In Beaumont: Lamar leads, 19-10Streak: Louisiana +1

Last Meeting: UL 74-63, 11/25/19 (Beaumont, Texas)

Noteworthy: 64th meeting all-time between the former conference foes … all but seven of the previous meetings occurred prior to the turn of the century in 2000 … two programs met annually in the Southland Conference (1983-87), American South (1988-91) and Sun Belt (1992-98) … Louisiana has won the last four matchups at the Montagne Center in Beaumont, a streak that dates back to 1998 (LU’s last win on its home court came on Jan. 2, 1997) … Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-2 against the Cardinals in the Garry Brodhead era.

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

Home Away from Home: The Ragin’ Cajuns came away victorious in their previous four trips to the Montagne Center. In two previous trips with Garry Brodhead, Louisiana scored 70-plus in wins during the 2014-15 (W, 75-55) and 2019-20 (W, 74-63) seasons. Cooking with the Same Recipe: A low-scoring, defensive-minded approach has been the theme for both Louisiana and Lamar. The Ragin’ Cajuns have yielded 70-plus points only three times and are holding foes to 58.7 points per game. The Cardinals have allowed 70-plus only three times as well, and are allowing 65.0 points per game. Battle Tested: The Ragin’ Cajuns enter Saturday’s game in Beaumont sitting at the .500 mark, however four of the five defeats have come against Power 5 teams (Texas, Colorado, Texas Tech and Auburn). Turning 'Em Over: Six times the Ragin' Cajuns have forced the opposition into 20-plus turnovers including 25 from then-No. 3 Texas (Nov. 11) and a season-high 31 forced vs. Louisiana Christian (Dec. 3). Louisiana ranks Top 40 (at No. 36) nationally in turnovers forced per game (21.0). Leader of the Pack: At her current pace, Tamera Johnson stands to be the first Ragin’ Cajun to lead the team in both scoring and rebounding since Ty Doucet (12.6 ppg / 7.6 rpg) in the 2019-20 season. Johnson is one of seven players in the Sun Belt Conference leading their team in both scoring and rebounding.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana returns home to the Cajundome for the holidays starting on Monday, December 19, wrapping up non-conference play in a 6:00 p.m. contest with LSU-Alexandria.

Following the LSUA outing the Ragin’ Cajuns have a nine-day break for Christmas, then after the pause begin Sun Belt Conference play with Georgia State and Coastal Carolina visiting the Cajundome from Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 29-31.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNSFollow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com]), Facebook (/RaginCajunsWBB [facebook.com]) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsWBB [instagram.com]) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

