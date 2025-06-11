Louisiana, Liberty announce home-and-home girdiron series

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Liberty Flames have finalized a future home-and-home football series, with the first matchup set for the 2028 season, both programs announced Wednesday.

The series will kick off on September 23, 2028, when Louisiana travels to Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., for a non-conference clash against the Flames. Liberty will make the return trip to Lafayette on September 25, 2032, when the two teams meet at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

The programs previously met in a pair of games during the 2019 and 2021 seasons. Louisiana posted a 35-14 victory at home in the first contest, followed by a 42-14 road win in Lynchburg in 2021, sweeping the two-game series.

Louisiana, coming off a 10-4 campaign in 2024 and its seventh straight bowl appearance, is set to usher in a new era at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium when it opens the 2025 season on August 30 against Rice.

THE LOUISIANA-LIBERTY SERIES

September 23, 2028 – Louisiana at Liberty (Williams Stadium – Lynchburg, Va.)

September 25, 2032 – Liberty at Louisiana (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium – Lafayette, La.)

LOUISIANA FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULES (future schedules and opponents are tentative and subject to change)

2026

Sept. 5 – Lamar

Sept. 19 – UAB

Sept. 26 – at Louisiana Tech

2027

Sept. 4 – at Tulane

Sept. 11 – East Texas A&M

Sept. 18 – at UCF

Sept. 25 – Kennesaw State

2028

Sept. 9 – Tulsa

Sept. 23 – at Liberty

2029

Sept. 8 – Louisiana Tech

2030

Sept. 14 – New Mexico State

Sept. 21 – at Buffalo

2032

Sept. 25 – Liberty

