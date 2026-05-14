Louisiana Lands Two on NFCA All-Gulf Region Team

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Softball’s Haley Hart and Brooke Otto have been named to the 2026 NFCA All-Gulf Region Team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Thursday (May 14, 2026).

Hart represented Louisiana on the second team while Otto was a third team selection on the NFCA All-Gulf Region squad.

It’s an additional collegiate rookie season honor for Hart who’s claimed Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-Sun Belt recognition. Otto, also an All-Sun Belt honoree, picks up the first all-region accolade of her collegiate career.

Louisiana has had at least one player on an all-region team in every year awards have been distributed dating back to 1988. This season’s selections increase Louisiana's all-time total number of all-region selections to 150.

The NFCA's all-region awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes (eight maximum) and voted for the teams. All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2026 NFCA Division I All-America squads.

Hart hit a team-best .365 vs. RPI 1-75 competition during the regular season. She finished her rookie season ranked second on the team with 56 base hits and 40 RBI, posted 18 extra base hits and produced 14 multiple-hit games and 10 multiple-RBI games.

The Spanish Fort, Alabama product excelled defensively, first in the outfield where she delivered five outfield assists and then in the infield where she fielded cleanly the first 75 chances (40 PO, 35 A) she saw without error at second base.

Otto’s season totals of a .338 average, 50 hits, 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 46 RBI, 100 totals bases and a .676 slugging percentage all represented career-highs – the benchmarks of her official debut season with the Ragin’ Cajuns after redshirting in 2025. She tallied a team-best 27 extra base hits, generated 14 multi-hit games and produced a team-high 11 multi-RBI games.

The Smithville, Texas native ranked Top 10 in the Sun Belt in slugging (.676), on base percentage (.459), OPS (1.135), RBI (46) and doubles (15). In conference play, Otto paced Louisiana's efforts with a team-leading 21 RBI which ranked Top 5 in the SBC.

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