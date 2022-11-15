Louisiana Kicks Off Preseason WNIT with Pair of Games in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women’s Basketball team begins its week-long participation in the Preseason WNIT from Tuesday-Wednesday, November 15-16 at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Louisiana (1-1) is matched up with Colorado (Tuesday) and Jackson State (Wednesday) while in Lubbock, both games starting at 4:30 p.m., before rounding out the week back home at the Cajundome with Texas Tech on Sunday, November 20.

The meetings with CU (2-0) and JSU (1-1) close out a stretch of three straight games on the road against 2021-22 NCAA Tournament teams. The Ragin’ Cajuns started the stretch last Friday, battling No. 3 Texas to a 10-point game with 5:00 remaining until the Longhorns pulled away for the 68-45 decision.

While the Ragin’ Cajuns are beginning play in the Preseason WNIT, the Buffaloes and Tigers opened play in the event on Saturday (Nov. 12) with Colorado breaking free from a six-point game at the break and posting a 77-53 triumph.

Louisiana is coming off a split of its opening week of play, shutting down Houston in a 55-48 win in the season opener on Monday (Nov. 7) at the Cajundome before being bested by Texas.

Both games in Lubbock will be streamed live on ESPN Plus and can be heard in the Acadiana region on 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide through the Varsity Network.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (1-1) vs. COLORADO (2-0)

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 / 4:30 p.m. (CST)

Site: Lubbock, Texas

Arena: United Supermarkets Arena (15,098)

LOUISIANA (1-1) vs. JACKSON STATE (0-2)

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 / 4:30 p.m. (CST)

Site: Lubbock, Texas

Arena: United Supermarkets Arena (15,098)

RADIO/TVRadio: The GOAT 103.3 FM / 1420 AM

Talent: Ian Auzenne (PxP)

TV: ESPN+

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIALive Stats: CajunStats.com [statb.us]Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORYvs. Colorado: Colorado leads, 2-0

Streak: Colorado +2

Last Meeting: CU 68-45, 3/19/21 (Memphis, Tenn. – WNIT)

vs. Jackson State: Louisiana leads, 4-2

Streak: Jackson State +1

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

WNIT Redux: Louisiana and Colorado meet in a WNIT platform for the second time in the past three seasons. The two programs squared off in the postseason WNIT event in the 2020-21 campaign in Memphis, Tenn. (CU won 68-45). Taking Charge: Twice last week, Tamera Johnson led the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring. Johnson averaged 15 points per game, scoring the exact amount vs. Houston (double-double of 15 points and 12 boards) and at No. 3 Texas (15 points, 7 boards). Holding ‘Em in Check: Louisiana held both foes last week below 40 percent shooting including an impressive 23 percent vs. Houston. The Ragin’ Cajuns limited No. 3 Texas to less than 20 field goal makes (19) and only one three-point conversion. Our Calling Card: Last Monday’s defensive stronghold on Houston was nothing new for Garry Brodhead's Ragin' Cajuns. In 2021-22, the team ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference and 19th nationally in field goal percentage defense (35.7). Getting to the Line: Two games in and the Ragin’ Cajuns are averaging nearly 30 free throw attempts per game, ranking Top 20 nationally at 28.5 per game. Louisiana took a combined 57 free throw attempts against Houston and Texas, connecting on 37 of the tries.

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana completes play in the Preseason WNIT back home on Sunday, November 20 hosting Texas Tech at the Cajundome. The Ragin’ Cajuns first-ever home game with the Red Raiders is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 p.m. live on ESPN Plus.

Admission to the Texas Tech game – and all home games throughout the entire season – is free and open to the public.

------------------------------------------------------------







