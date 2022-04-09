Louisiana Keeps Troy in Check, Surges Late in Series-Opening Triumph

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team gained control of the Sun Belt Conference series with Troy on Friday, April 8 by jumping out to an early lead on an Alexa Langeliers home run and following the lead of pitcher Sam Landry to a 7-1 victory at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Langeliers (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) gave the Ragin’ Cajuns (24-10, 10-3 Sun Belt) a leg up on the visiting Trojans (22-11, 8-5 Sun Belt) and their ace pitcher Leanna Johnson when she lifted a two-run home run over the left field wall in the second inning.

From there it was Landry (7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 8 K) securing the lead as she held Troy scoreless through the fifth inning, the lone blemish being a two-out RBI double in the sixth inning.

The offense rewarded Landry for protecting the 2-0 lead into the fifth inning by expanding the lead with a Stormy Kotzelnick solo home run in the fifth inning and a four-spot in the sixth inning capped off by a bases-clearing, three-run triple from Jourdyn Campbell.

The win allowed Louisiana to snap a two-game losing streak, keeping intact the fact that since Gerry Glasco took over the program there’s never been a losing streak that has exceeded two games.

The Ragin’ Cajuns increased their lead over the Trojans in the Sun Belt standings to two games and remained within striking distance of current league leader South Alabama (15-14, 8-1 Sun Belt).

Louisiana now has two opportunities remaining in the series to extend its nation-leading total of consecutive conference series won, which entering the weekend stood at 68 straight dating back to March 2013.

Langliers homered in her return after missing nine games dating back to March 20, while Kotzelnick (2-for-4, HR, RBI) homered for the second straight game and fourth time in the past seven games. The pair moved into a tie with Campbell and Karly Heath for the team lead with six home runs.

Campbell (1-for-3, triple, 3 RBI) collected her first triple in a Ragin’ Cajuns uniform and upped her season RBI total to 26 which trail’s only Kotzelnick’s 27 RBI.

Louisiana extended its series win streak over Troy to seven games and defeated the Trojans for the 24th time in the past 26 meetings (dates back to 2012).

UP NEXT

Louisiana and Troy are scheduled to continue the weekend series on Saturday, April 9 with a 2:00 p.m. contest at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. It’s the Cajuns Care game sponsored by Dudley DeBosier.

The game is set to air on ESPN+ with Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Dan McDonald and UL, NFCA and Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Yvette Girouard calling the action.

Fans can also listen to Steve Peloquin and Bobby Neveaux’s call of the game on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on the ESPN Lafayette. Live stats can be accessed at CajunStats.com.

