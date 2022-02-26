Louisiana Introduces Chris McBride as New Women’s Soccer Head Coach

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women’s Soccer has officially named Chris McBride as the program’s next head coach, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard announced on Wednesday.

The hiring of McBride is subject to approval from the Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System.

“When we began the search for the next head coach of Louisiana Women’s Soccer, we knew that we wanted to find someone who had ties to the region and the Sun Belt Conference. Chris McBride checks both of those boxes,” Maggard said. “Chris’ experiences, strong soccer acumen, and his ability to relate with his players, made him a perfect fit for our program. We are excited to welcome him, his wife Sally, and son Aidan, to the Ragin’ Cajuns Family.”

McBride joins the Ragin’ Cajuns from Southeastern Louisiana, where he served as the head coach of the Lady Lions’ program for the last five seasons. During his tenure, he led SLU to the 2020 Southland Conference Tournament title and guided the team to its fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where it fell 1-0 in a tightly-contested match to No. 22 Rutgers.

Following the 2020 season, he was named the Southland Coach of the Year. Additionally, he coached the league’s Freshman of the Year (Emma Jones) and Newcomer of the Year (Makenzie Maher).

During his tenure, he coached 11 All-Southland Conference players, including First Team selections Mya Guillory and Megan Gordon in 2021. Gordon also earned Midfielder of the Year honors.

“I am incredibly humbled to be tasked with leading the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer program into the future,” McBride said. “I want to thank President Joseph Savoie, Dr. Maggard, Dr. Jessica Leger and Duane Bailey for putting their trust in me for this role. I have been incredibly fortunate to serve student-athletes throughout my career and I cannot wait to continue that here in Lafayette.”

Prior to arriving in Hammond, McBride spent one season as an assistant coach at South Alabama under head coach Graham Winkworth. In his lone season, he helped the Jags win their fourth-straight Sun Belt title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Before joining the Jaguars, he spent four seasons at North Alabama where he guided the Lions to three appearances in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

McBride is a 2011 graduate of Martin Methodist, serving as team captain twice in a four-year career during which time the RedHawks won one TranSouth Conference regular-season championship and one league tournament title in addition to advancing the quarterfinals of the 2009 NAIA Tournament.

As a senior in 2010, McBride, who was selected a TranSouth scholar athlete on three occasions, was named an Academic All-American while receiving both the Tom Read Academic Award for the highest grade-point average by a male student-athlete and the Royce Hughes Physical Education Non-Licensure Award.

Serving as an assistant coach in 2011, he helped MMC to a 14-2-2 overall record as the RedHawks would claim the TranSouth regular-season championship while advancing to the final 16 of the NAIA Tournament.

A native of Scotland, McBride earned his Master’s degree in Health and Human Performance from the University of North Alabama in 2013. He received a Bachelor’s degree from Martin Methodist in Physical Education with a minor in Biology, graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors.

McBride was one of 30 coaches selected from more than 300 applicants in August to the 2017-18 United Soccer Coaches 30 Under 30 Program, a year-long education and mentorship opportunity for a select few up-and-comers who have made soccer coaching their career of choice.

McBride holds a Scottish Youth F.A. level “E” and “D” License as well as Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 Licenses in Goalkeeping from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, in addition to an NSCAA National Diploma and has also helped coach the Alabama Olympic Development Program. He completed the United Soccer Coaches Advanced National Diploma this summer.

McBride and his wife, Sally, have a son, Aidan, and are expecting another son, Ewan, in May 2022.

