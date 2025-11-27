Louisiana hosts ULM in regular-season finale

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team looks to send out 20 seniors on a winning note and earn its eighth consecutive trip to the postseason when it hosts ULM in the regular-season finale for both teams on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Lafayette area on the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana (5-6, 4-3 SBC) won its third straight contest on November 20 with a 34-30 win at Arkansas State, erasing an early 10-0 deficit in the process while ending the game with a goal-line stand.

Lunch Winfield rushed for a pair of touchdowns for Louisiana with Zylan Perry and Bill Davis each recording TDs on the ground. Tony Sterner kicked a pair of field goals, including a 50-yarder early in the fourth quarter, to give the Ragin’ Cajuns a 34-27 lead.

Prior to the game, Louisiana will honor its 20-man senior class – Key’savalyn Barnes, Micaiah Bivines,, Jalen Clark, Jaelen Crider, Jaden Dugger, Courtline Flowers, Jax Harrington, Caleb Kibodi, Jordan Lawson, Mackey Maillho, Dale Martin, Kadarius Miller, Trey Miller, Hunter Sims, Tyree Skipper, Trae Tomlinson, Nathan Torney, Cameron Whitfield, Robert Williams and Terrence Williams.

The meeting with ULM (3-8, 1-6 SBC) will be the 61st all-time between the schools, ranking the series third in Ragin’ Cajuns history behind Louisiana Tech (85) and Northwestern State (73).

Since 2008, Louisiana has won 14 of the last 17 meetings in the series, including a 37-24 victory in last year’s meeting in Monroe.

GAME 12 PREVIEW – Louisiana (5-6, 4-3 SBC) vs. ULM (3-8, 1-6 SBC)

Location: Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium (30,932) | Lafayette, La.

Date/Time: Saturday, November 29 at 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Talent: Dan McDonald (play-by-play), Scott Brazda (analyst), Ben Schafer (sideline)

Radio: Lafayette – Hot 107.9 FM; 103.3 The Goat, 1420 AM; New Orleans/Slidell – WGSO 990 AM; Worldwide – Varsity Network powered by Learfield

Talent: Jay Walker (play-by-play), Cody Junot (analyst), Dawson Eiserloh (sideline)



Available at CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com

SERIES RECORD

Overall: Louisiana leads, 34-26

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 16-13

In Monroe: Louisiana leads, 17-12

In Shreveport: Tied, 1-1

Last 10 Meetings: Louisiana, 8-2

Streak: Louisiana +2

KICKING OFF

• Louisiana closes out the regular season on Saturday when it faces in-state and Sun Belt Conference opponent ULM for the 61st time on the gridiron.

LOUISIANA STORYLINES

• With a win over its North Louisiana foe, Louisiana would even its record and clinch a bowl berth for the eighth consecutive season.

• A win would mark Louisiana’s fourth straight victory after starting 2-6 on the season.

• Louisiana has seen 19 freshmen, including six true freshmen (Steven Ranel II, Trenton Chaney, Brent Gordon Jr., Brek Schultz, Jakoby Isom, Darrell Smith), earn playing time during the 2025 season.

• Sixteen different players, not including three who played at the FCS level, have earned their first career starts for Louisiana during the 2025 season.

• Lunch Winfield became the third different player (Walker Howard/Daniel Beale) to start at quarterback this season for the Ragin’ Cajuns when he earned the start at James Madison on October 11.

• Louisiana has used six different starting lineups on the offensive line in 11 games this season.

• With the loss of Cooper Fordham in last week’s game at Arkansas State, Jax Harrington is the lone offensive lineman to start every game this season.

• A win by head coach Michael Desormeaux would be his 29th and tie him with Raymond Didier, Sam Robertson and Mark Hudspeth for ninth place in school history.

• The series with ULM is the third-longest in Ragin’ Cajuns history, trailing Louisiana Tech (85) and Northwestern State (73).

• Louisiana will honor its 20-man senior class - Key Barnes, Micaiah Bivines,, Jalen Clark, Jaelen Crider, Jaden Dugger, Courtline Flowers, Jax Harrington, Caleb Kibodi, Jordan Lawson, Mackey Maillho, Dale Martin, Kadarius Miller, Trey Miller, Hunter Sims, Tyree Skipper, Trae Tomlinson, Nathan Torney, Cameron Whitfield, Robert Williams and Terrence Williams - in a pre-game ceremony.

• Jordan Lawson needs two sacks to tie Paul Cabble (1993-94) for fifth in school history with 19.

• Andrew Martinez will become the 17th different player this season to earn his first career start for Louisiana at the Division I level.



“SHOW ME MY OPPONENT ...”

• Under second-year coach and current interim AD Bryant Vincent, ULM will look to snap a seven-game losing streak after starting the season 3-1.

• The Warhawks earned wins at UTEP and in the Sun Belt Conference opener against Arkansas State before a 42-7 loss at Big 10 member Northwestern.

• Like Louisiana, ULM has started three quarterbacks this season with Aiden Armenta seeing the majority of playing time, tossing for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns.

• Landon Graves and Hunter Herring, a Monroe native who began his career at UL, have also seen time as the Warhawks’ signal-caller.

• Braylon McReynolds (588 yards) and Zach Palmer-Smith (546 yards) have paced the ULM ground game with Jonathan Bibbs (24 receptions) and JP Coulter (20 receptions) the top receivers.

• Noah Flemmings’ 73 tackles, with 10.5 stops for loss, leads the team with D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and Dylan Howell posting a team-high four sacks each.

THE LOUISIANA-ULM SERIES

• Louisiana and ULM have met 60 times on the gridiron since the series began in 1951, with the Cajuns owning a 34-26 advantage.

• The series with ULM is the third longest in school history for Louisiana, with the Ragin’ Cajuns facing Louisiana Tech (85 games) and Northwestern State (73) the most.

• The schools have met yearly since 1997 and began playing as SBC foes beginning in the league’s inaugural season in 2001.

• Since 2008, Louisiana has won 14 of the last 17 meetings in the series, including a 37-24 victory in last year’s meeting in Monroe.

• The Warhawks’ 21-17 win in the 2022 meeting at Malone Stadium snapped an eight-game losing streak to Louisiana in Monroe dating back to their last home victory in 2004.

• Thirty-three (33) games in the series have been decided by one score (8 points or less).



