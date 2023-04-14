Louisiana Hosts Troy In SBC Diamond Showdown

LAFAYETTE – After splitting a pair of midweek games against in-state opponents, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team returns to Sun Belt Conference play beginning Friday when it hosts Troy in a three-game series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. The series resumes on Saturday at 4 p.m. before concluding on Sunday at 1. Fans can listen to all three games in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

The series finale on Sunday will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats for all three games available at CajunStats.com.

Louisiana (24-10, 9-3 Sun Belt), ranked No. 28 in the Collegiate Baseball poll and currently tied with Coastal Carolina for the overall league lead, earned a sweep in its last weekend series taking all three games at Marshall. The Ragin’ Cajuns opened their third, five-game week of the season against a pair of in-state teams beginning with a 10-5 win over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday before dropping a 5-4 contest at Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.

Right-hander Jake Hammond (3-2, 3.40 ERA) will earn the start in Friday’s opener with right-hander Jackson Nezuh (5-1, 7.19 ERA) taking the mound on Saturday and right-hander Blake McGehee (1-0, 0.68 ERA) on Sunday.

Heath Hood (.379-3-24), Kyle DeBarge (.352-4-20), Julian Brock (.333-8-39), Ben Robichaux (.328-2-7), John Taylor (.317-5-25) and Carson Roccaforte (.317-2-26) are the top hitters for Louisiana, ranked fourth nationally in stolen bases (100).

Troy, seventh in the country in home runs (63), is led at the plate by William Sullivan (.368-14-34) with Kyle Mock (.316-6-23), Ethan Kavanagh (.311-0-24), Shane Lewis (.308-15-49) and Caleb Bartolero (.305-7-33) among the top hitters.

The Trojans will send right-hander Brady Fuller (2-3, 5.93 ERA) to the mound in Friday’s opener with right-hander Grayson Stewart (3-2, 3.76 ERA) slate to start on Saturday. Sunday’s starter is to be determined.

GAMES 35-37 PREVIEW

No. 28 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (24-10, 9-3 SBC) vs. Troy Trojans (23-11, 6-6 SBC)

DATE/TIMES (dates and times are subject to change)

Friday, April 14 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 – 1 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) | Lafayette, La.

PROMOTIONS

Our Lady of Lourdes Strikeout A Stroke Weekend

($100 per strikeout to the American Stroke Association)

FRIDAY

• Chick-Fil-A Fan Appreciation Game

SUNDAY

• Family Day (Anthem Buddies, Kids Run the Bases Post-Game)

• Our Lady of Lourdes Water Bottle Giveaway and Post-Game Check Presentation

PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jake Hammond (6-3, 230, Sr., Monroe, La.)

’23 Stats: 3-2, 3.40 ERA, 42.1 IP, 38 H, 19 R, 16 ER, 15 BB, 43 K, .245 OppBA

TROY | RH Brady Fuller (6-3, 218, So., Auburn, Ala.)

’23 Stats: 2-3, 5.93 ERA, 44.0 IP, 51 H, 32 R, 29 ER, 12 BB, 51 K, .276 OppBA

SATURDAY – 4 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jackson Nezuh (6-1, 180, Jr., St. Cloud, Fla.)

’23 Stats: 5-1, 7.19 ERA, 41.1 IP, 48 H, 34 R, 33 ER, 14 BB, 48 K, .294 OppBA

TROY | RH Grayson Stewart (5-11, 194, r-So., Dothan, Ala.)

’23 Stats: 3-2, 3.76 ERA, 40.2 IP, 45 H, 24 R, 17 ER, 11 BB, 41 K, .274 OppBA

SUNDAY – 1 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Blake McGehee (5-11, 190, r-Fr., Tioga, La.)

’23 Stats: 1-0, 0.68 ERA, 13.1 IP, 11 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 7 K, .224 OppBA

TROY | TBA

RANKINGS (RPI)

Louisiana (69) – No. 28 (Collegiate Baseball); Receiving Votes (USA Today Coaches’ Poll)

Troy (46) – Not ranked

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM (96.5) / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Brad Topham (color)

STREAMING (ESPN+ - Sunday only)

Talent – Dan McDonald (pxp); Eric Mouton (color)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

Overall: Louisiana leads, 36-24

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 20-11

In Troy: Louisiana leads, 14-12

Neutral Sites: Louisiana leads, 2-1

Last 10: Troy, 6-4

Streak: Troy +3

WHAT’S ON DECK

Louisiana opens a four-game road trip on Tuesday (April 18) when it heads across the Atchafalaya Basin to face top-ranked LSU in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Alex Box Stadium.

The Ragin’ Cajuns then continue on the road with a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at newcomer James Madison (April 21-23) in Harrisonburg, Va., before closing out the month of April with five games at home beginning on April 25 against Southern University.

------------------------------------------------------------

