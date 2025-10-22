Louisiana Hosts LSUA in Women’s Basketball Exhibition Contest Thursday  

LAFAYETTE – On Thursday, October 23 fans can get an early look at the 2025-26 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team before the regular season begins, as the team welcomes LSU-Alexandria for an exhibition contest at 6:00 p.m. in the Cajundome.

Admission to Thursday’s exhibition game – and all UL Women's Basketball games throughout the entire season – is free and open to the public.

No television or radio coverage is available. Live stats will be available at CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com.

The matchup with LSUA marks the first of two exhibitions for Garry Brodhead’s squad ahead of the start of his 14th season leading the program. The Ragin’ Cajuns are also scheduled for an exhibition game on Tuesday, October 28 vs. Mississippi College.

The two exhibitions, starting with Thursday’s LSUA contest, provide the first game atmosphere inside the Cajundome for a Ragin’ Cajuns group that’s entirely new to the program. Louisiana’s roster was built in the offseason with eight transfers and three incoming freshmen.

“Our team is working extremely hard – they have a love for the game and passion just like our staff,” Brodhead said. “The pre-conference season is going to be extremely important. We’ll be looking to become more consistent at what we do, and have work to be done on the defensive and offensive side.

“A majority of the players will see action, depending on whether we’re pressing or not,” Brodhead added. “We do have different types of players that can be utilized.”

The arrival of the exhibition games signals the final stretch of preparation for Louisiana before regular season action begins. The 2025-26 season opener is set for Monday, November 3 at the Cajundome against Bowling Green in the MAC-SBC Challenge.

ABOUT LOUISIANA

The 2025-26 season marks the 14th season with head coach Garry Brodhead leading the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball program. Brodhead, the program's winningest and only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories (215-181 career record), has led UL to a winning record in nine of the past 11 seasons.

Last season the Ragin' Cajuns (13-16, 9-9 SBC) continued to turn out the Sun Belt's top scoring defense, finishing as the league leader for the third consecutive season. The league's Newcomer of the Year suited up for Louisiana with Erica Lafayette, who led the team averaging 14.5 points, claiming the honor.

Louisiana reloaded its roster with players that compliment Brodhead's trademark style of speed, shooting and pressing. The veterans are highlighted by SBC transfers Mikaylah Manley (Southern Miss), Jazmyne Jackson (Georgia Southern) and Tulane transfer Lily Ba while the highly touted freshman class of Louisiana products including Imani Daniel, Arionna Patterson and Amijah Price – all rated Top 10 prospects from the state – makes its debut.

