Louisiana Hosts Houston In Three-Game Baseball Series

GAMES 13-15 PREVIEW

LOUISIANA (6-6) vs. HOUSTON (9-4)

DATES/TIMES

Friday – March 11, 2022 / 3 p.m.

Saturday – March 12, 2022 / 2 p.m.

Sunday – March 13, 2022 / 1 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) / Lafayette, La.

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Unranked

Houston – Unranked

LIVE RADIO/TV

Radio – KPEL-FM (96.5)

Video Streaming – ESPN+

Live Stats – CajunStats.com

ROTATION

Friday

Louisiana – RH Tommy Ray (1-1, 4.05 ERA)

Houston – RH Logan Clayton (1-2, 6.28 ERA)

Saturday

Louisiana – RH Bo Bonds (1-1, 4.35 ERA)

Houston – RH Nathan Medrano (1-0, 4.76 ERA)

Sunday

Louisiana – RH Jeff Wilson (0-0, 4.38 ERA)

Houston - TBA

Series Record: Houston leads, 39-14-1

WEEKEND SPONSOR

Hancock Whitney

Sunday Promotion: Youth League Day / Bring Your Kids to the Park

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team returns to action beginning on Friday afternoon when it plays host to the University of Houston in a three-game series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

With expected inclement weather to pass through the Lafayette area on Friday, the start time for the series opener has been pushed up to a 3 p.m. first pitch from its original 6 p.m. start. The series will resume on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Lafayette area on both KPEL-FM (96.5) and the #GeauxCajuns app. Tickets are available by visiting the Cajundome Ticket Office or the Russo Park Ticket Office.

Louisiana (6-6) returns to play after hosting future Sun Belt Conference member Southern Miss in a three-game series last weekend. The Ragin’ Cajuns had a pair of road midweek contests at Louisiana Tech and New Orleans postponed due to rain and will host a Houston (9-4) squad in a home three-game series for the first time since 2002.

Right-hander Tommy Ray (1-1, 4.05 ERA) will start on the mound for Louisiana in Friday’s opener with the Cougars set to send Logan Clayton (1-2, 6.28 ERA) to the hill. Saturday’s contest will see right-hander Bo Bonds (1-1, 4.35 ERA) make his first career start for the Ragin’ Cajuns with UH countering with right-hander Nathan Medrano (1-0, 4.76 ERA).

Senior right-hander Jeff Wilson (0-0, 4.38 ERA) will start in the series finale for Louisiana with Houston’s starter to be determined.

Carson Roccaforte (.342-2-16) leads Louisiana in hitting with Connor Kimple (.289-3-12), Julian Brock (.267-0-1) and Will Veillon (.259-0-1) following. The Ragin’ Cajuns have stolen 29 bases as a team to rank 15th nationally with Roccaforte (7) and Tyler Robertson (6) leading the way.

Houston comes into the weekend after posting a pair of come-from-behind midweek wins against crosstown rival Rice on Tuesday and Southern University on Wednesday. The Cougars, who have won their last three games entering the weekend, opened the season in Scottsdale, Ariz., dropping games against Cal, San Diego State and nationally-ranked TCU.

Since then, UH has won nine of its last 10 games and will venture outside the Houston Metro area for the first time since a 3-2 win at McNeese on Feb. 22.

Anthony Tulimero paces UH at the plate posting a .396 average. Brandon Uhse (.341-1-14) is the Cougars’ other regular hitting above .300 on the team with Cameron Nickens (.353-3-9) leading the team in home runs in 17 at-bats on the season.

Uhse and Ian McMillan have stolen four bases each to lead UH, which enters the weekend 19-for-25 on the base paths.

