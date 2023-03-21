Louisiana Hosts Grambling, SLU In Midweek Baseball Action

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball opens its second five-game week in as many weeks on Tuesday when it plays host to in-state opponent Grambling at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana (14-6) will host Grambling (6-13) to open the week before facing another in-state foe – 2022 NCAA Regional participant Southeastern Louisiana (12-8) – on Wednesday to close out a stretch of 17 games at home in a 19-game span.

First pitch for both games is scheduled for 6 p.m., with both games being streamed live on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game locally on 103.3 The Goat, ESPN 1420 AM and on-line on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana opened Sun Belt Conference play last weekend with a sweep of Arkansas State – its second straight over the Red Wolves – and its first SBC opening-weekend sweep since 2015.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will face Grambling for the first time since the 1998 season and are 11-4 overall against the Tigers.

Junior college transfer Sam Hill (0-1, 13.50 ERA) will make his second start on the mound for Louisiana in Tuesday’s game against Grambling. The right-hander went 3.1 innings with a strikeout in his previous start against Mississippi State last week at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss.

Wednesday’s contest with SLU will pit two of the top base-stealing teams in Division I with SLU ranked fifth nationally (64) with Louisiana seventh (61). Starters for both teams are to be determined.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

GAMES 21-22 PREVIEW

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-6) vs.

Tuesday – Grambling State Tigers (6-13)

Wednesday – Southeastern Louisiana Lions (12-8)

DATE/TIMES (time is subject to change)

Tuesday, March 21 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 – 6 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

Tuesday – M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) | Lafayette, La.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

TUESDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Sam Hill (6-5, 215, Jr., Laurel, Miss.)

‘23 Stats: 0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, .273 OppBA

GRAMBLING | TBD

WEDNESDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | TBD

SLU | TBD

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Not ranked

Grambling – Not ranked

SLU – Not ranked

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – 103.3 The Goat (103.3)/ESPN 1420 AM/The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Brad Topham (color)

STREAMING

Tuesday/Wednesday – ESPN+

Talent – Dan McDonald (pxp); Brennan Breaux (color)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

vs. Grambling – Louisiana leads, 11-4

vs. SLU – Louisiana leads, 82-74

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel