Louisiana heads east to face Troy

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team opens a two-game road swing through Alabama on Saturday when it visits Troy for a Sun Belt Conference contest at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+ with Will Kollmeyer (play-by-play), Ben Stanfield (analyst) and Gavan Baxley (sideline) calling the action. Fans can also follow the broadcast on the Ragin’ Cajuns Sports Radio Network, where Jay Walker (play-by-play), Cody Junot (analyst) and Dawson Eiserloh (sideline) will provide coverage.

Louisiana (2-5, 1-2 SBC) looks to return to the win column after dropping its last two outings, including a 22-10 setback to SBC West Division co-leader Southern Miss last Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. The Ragin’ Cajuns will face a Troy (5-2, 3-0 SBC) squad that has won four straight games and shares the division lead with USM.

The matchup opens a two-week stretch on the road for Louisiana, which will continue conference play on Nov. 1 at South Alabama.

GAME 8 PREVIEW – Louisiana (2-5, 1-2 SBC) at Troy (5-2, 3-0 SBC)

Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium (30,000) | Troy, Ala.

Date/Time: Saturday, October 25 at 6 p.m.

TV/RADIO

TV: ESPN+

Talent: Will Kollmeyer (play-by-play), Ben Stanfield (analyst), Gavan Baxley (sideline)

Radio: Lafayette – Hot 107.9 FM; 103.3 The Goat, 1420 AM; New Orleans/Slidell – WGSO 990 AM; Worldwide – Varsity Network powered by Learfield

Talent: Jay Walker (play-by-play), Cody Junot (analyst), Dawson Eiserloh (sideline)



LIVE STATS

Available at CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com

SERIES RECORD

Overall: Louisiana leads, 14-11

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 10-6

In Troy: Troy leads, 5-4

Last 10 Meetings: Louisiana, 6-4

Streak: Louisiana +1

KICKING OFF

• Louisiana makes the first of two straight trips to the state of Alabama, beginning on Saturday against Troy at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The meeting will be the 26th between the schools with Louisiana holding a 14-11 lead.

LOUISIANA STORYLINES

• Louisiana has seen 18 freshmen, including five true freshmen (Trenton Chaney, Brent Gordon Jr., Brek Schultz, Jakoby Isom, Darrell Smith), earn playing time during the 2025 season.

• Fourteen new players - not including three from FCS - have earned their first career starts for Louisiana during the 2025 season.

• Seven players on the current Ragin’ Cajuns roster hail from the state of Alabama.

• Safety Jalen Clark, whose hometown is New Orleans, La., completed his prep career at Montgomery’s Alabama Christian Academy.

• Since 2011, Louisiana has won seven of the last 11 meetings in the series against Troy.

• The 25-game series with Troy is Louisiana’s 11th-longest in school history and fourth-longest among Sun Belt Conference schools.

• Lunch Winfield became the third different player (Walker Howard/Daniel Beale) to start at quarterback this season for the Ragin’ Cajuns when he earned the start at James Madison.

• Louisiana is coming off its fourth 10-plus win season in the past six years and its seventh straight bowl appearance.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns made their fifth appearance in the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game in the seven-year history of the event.

• Louisiana looks for its first road victory in four tries this season after going 6-0 on the road in 2024.

• In SBC games, Louisiana is holding opponents to 16-for-44 (36.4) on third down to rank fourth in the league.

• Junior running back Zylan Perry (77.7) is fifth among Sun Belt Conference rushers in yards per game.

• Senior punter Nathan Torney ranks fifth in the SBC with a 43.0-yard average on 31 attempts.

• Cooper Fordham (center)and Bryant Williams (left tackle) have been the lone offensive linemen this season to start each game at their respective positions.



“SHOW ME MY OPPONENT ...”

• Troy enters the weekend tied for first with Southern Miss in the SBC West Division after earning a 37-14 victory last week at ULM for its fourth straight win.

• Under second-year coach Gerad Parker, the Trojans have eclipsed last season’s 4-8 record.

Troy opened its current four-game win streak with a late surge at Buffalo on Sept. 20 in a come-from-behind 21-17 win.

• The Trojans added a pair of overtime wins, beginning with a 31-24 win over in-state rival South Alabama on October 4, before erasing a 28-7 first quarter deficit in a 48-41 victory at Texas State.

THE LOUISIANA-TROY SERIES

• The series with Troy dates back to 1946 when Louisiana blanked the Trojans, 64-0, on November 8, 1946 in Lafayette.

• Louisiana claimed the first six meetings in the series between 1946-52 before Troy claimed its first win with a 39-20 contest in 1994.

• The Trojans have won 10 of 18 meetings against the Ragin’ Cajuns since joining the Sun Belt Conference with Louisiana winning seven of the last 11 contests dating back to 2011.

WHAT’S ON TAP

• Louisiana closes out the road swing on Saturday, November 1, when it visits South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

• Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns will return to Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on Saturday, November 8, against Texas State in the annual “Louisiana Salutes” game.

