Louisiana Heads East to Face Top-Ranked LSU

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team opens a four-game road trip beginning on Tuesday when it ventures east to face No. 1-ranked LSU at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +. Fans in the Lafayette area can listen to the game on 103.3 The Goat, 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana (25-12), which will travel to face Sun Belt Conference newcomer James Madison in a three-game series beginning on Friday in Harrisonburg, Va., completes against a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since the 2015 NCAA Super Regionals against LSU (29-6).

Heath Hood (.378-3-24) leads Louisiana at the plate while ranking 12th nationally in stolen bases (24). Julian Brock (.345-8-41), Carson Roccaforte (.315-2-26) and John Taylor (.315-5-26) are the top hitters for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who are fourth nationally with 105 stolen bases.

Right-hander Carson Fluno (0-0, 2.91 ERA) will earn his first career start on the mound for Louisiana with LSU’s starter to be announced.

GAME 38 PREVIEW

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (25-12, 10-5 SBC) at LSU Tigers (29-6, 9-5 SEC)

DATE/TIMES (dates and times are subject to change)

Tuesday, April 18 – 6:30 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326) | Baton Rouge, La.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

TUESDAY – 6:30 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Carson Fluno (6-1, 185, Jr., Sun Prairie, Wis.)

’23 Stats: 0-0, 2.91 ERA, 3 Sv., 21.2 IP, 15 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 22 K, .183 OppBA

LSU | TBA

RANKINGS (RPI)

Louisiana (77) – Receiving Votes (USA Today Coaches’ Poll; NCBWA)

LSU (3) – Consensus No. 1

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – 103.3 The Goal / 1420 AM / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Anthony Babineaux (color)

STREAMING (SEC Network +)

Talent – Lyn Rollins (pxp); Ronnie Rantz (color)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

Overall: LSU leads, 57-27

WHAT’S ON DECK

Louisiana continues its four-game road swing beginning on Friday with a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at newcomer James Madison (April 21-23) in Harrisonburg, Va.

The Ragin’ Cajuns close out the month of April with five games at home beginning on April 25 against Southern University, followed by Northwestern State (April 26) and a three-game SBC series against nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina (April 28-30).

