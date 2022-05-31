The Schedule for the NCAA College Station Regional

LAFAYETTE – One day after claiming the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship with a dramatic 7-6 win over No. 25-ranked Georgia Southern, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team learned its destination on Monday during the ESPN Selection Show.
A trip west to College Station, Texas.
Louisiana (36-21) will make its 17th appearance in the NCAA Regionals on Friday when it opens play at 7 p.m. against Big 12 regular-season champion TCU (36-20). The visit will be Louisiana’s second to College Station and its first since going 2-2 at the 2007 Regional.
The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5), the Varsity Network and the #GeauxCajuns app.
The opening game of the four-team regional will pit host and national No. 5-seed Texas A&M (37-18) and Summit League Tournament champion Oral Roberts (38-18) at 1 p.m. at Texas A&M’s Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
The winner of the College Station Regional faces the winner of the Louisville Regional, which includes Louisville, Oregon, Michigan and Southeast Missouri State, for a bid to the College World Series.
NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL SCHEDULE (all times Central)
Friday, June 3
1:00 PM - G1: Texas A&M vs Oral Roberts (ESPN+)
7:00 PM - G2: TCU vs Louisiana (ESPN+)
Saturday, June 4
TBA - G3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser
TBA - G4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner
Sunday, June 5
TBA - G5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser
TBA - G6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner
Monday, June 6
TBA - G7: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner (if necessary)
LOUISIANA ALL-TIME APPEARANCES IN THE NCAA REGIONALS
1988 – Stillwater, Okla.
1990 – Baton Rouge, La.
1991 – Baton Rouge, La.
1992 – Austin, Texas
1997 – Starkville, Miss.
1998 – Baton Rouge, La.
1999 – Houston, Texas
2000 – Lafayette
2002 – Baton Rouge, La.
2005 – New Orleans, La.
2007 – College Station, Texas
2010 – Austin, Texas
2013 – Baton Rouge, La.
2014 – Lafayette
2015 – Houston, Texas
2016 – Lafayette
2022 – College Station, Texas
------------------------------------------------------------
