The Schedule for the NCAA College Station Regional

Ragin’ Cajuns to open play Friday against Big 12 member TCU
Cajuns baseball sun belt champions.png
DEGGS CAJUNS BSB.jpg
Posted at 8:15 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 21:57:13-04

LAFAYETTE – One day after claiming the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship with a dramatic 7-6 win over No. 25-ranked Georgia Southern, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team learned its destination on Monday during the ESPN Selection Show.

A trip west to College Station, Texas.

Louisiana (36-21) will make its 17th appearance in the NCAA Regionals on Friday when it opens play at 7 p.m. against Big 12 regular-season champion TCU (36-20). The visit will be Louisiana’s second to College Station and its first since going 2-2 at the 2007 Regional.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5), the Varsity Network and the #GeauxCajuns app.

The opening game of the four-team regional will pit host and national No. 5-seed Texas A&M (37-18) and Summit League Tournament champion Oral Roberts (38-18) at 1 p.m. at Texas A&M’s Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The winner of the College Station Regional faces the winner of the Louisville Regional, which includes Louisville, Oregon, Michigan and Southeast Missouri State, for a bid to the College World Series.

NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL SCHEDULE (all times Central) 

Friday, June 3 

1:00 PM - G1: Texas A&M vs Oral Roberts (ESPN+)

7:00 PM - G2: TCU vs Louisiana (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4 

TBA - G3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser

TBA - G4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner

Sunday, June 5 

TBA - G5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser

TBA - G6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner

Monday, June 6 

TBA - G7: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner (if necessary)

LOUISIANA ALL-TIME APPEARANCES IN THE NCAA REGIONALS 

1988 – Stillwater, Okla.

1990 – Baton Rouge, La.

1991 – Baton Rouge, La.

1992 – Austin, Texas

1997 – Starkville, Miss.

1998 – Baton Rouge, La.

1999 – Houston, Texas

2000 – Lafayette 

2002 – Baton Rouge, La.

2005 – New Orleans, La.

2007 – College Station, Texas

2010 – Austin, Texas

2013 – Baton Rouge, La.

2014 – Lafayette 

2015 – Houston, Texas

2016 – Lafayette 

2022 – College Station, Texas

