Louisiana Headed To Coral Gables Regional

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team earned its 18th berth to the NCAA Regionals on Monday when it was named as the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional.

Louisiana (40-22), which earned its first at-large selection since 2013, will face No. 2-seed Texas (38-20) in a 1 p.m. CT contest at Mark Light Stadium on the campus of the University of Miami. Miami (40-19), the No. 9 national seed, will face Maine (32-19) in the opening round.

The Ragin’ Cajuns finished as the runner-up in last week’s Guardian Credit Sun Belt Conference Championships in Montgomery, Ala., after earning a pair of wins over No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina to advance to the final.

The Coral Gables Regional is one of three (Coral Gables, Stanford, Fayetteville) among the 16 host sites where all four teams have advanced to the College World Series.

Each regional field features four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 2 to Monday, June 5 (if necessary).

The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Palo Alto Regional, hosted by No. 8 overall seed Stanford.

NCAA Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Fla.)

Game 1: Texas (38-20) vs. Louisiana (40-22) | 1 p.m. CST Friday | Longhorn Network

Game 2: Miami (Fla.) (40-19) vs. Maine (32-19) | 6 p.m. CST Friday | ESPN+

